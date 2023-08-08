Baseball
McClanahan likely to miss rest of season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan’s may not pitch again this season.
Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon but it is “highy unlikely” that he will pitch again this season.
Cash said Tommy John surgery, flexor surgery or loose body removal are among the options under consideration.
“Less than ideal news,” Cash said, “I think at this point probably everything is on the table. Surgery is certainly an option.”
McClanahan is 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts this season. He left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left forearm.
McClanahan is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister next Monday. He was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday.
Kiermaier placed on IL: Blue Jays placed Kevin Kiermaier on 10-day IL after he cut his arm making a leaping catch in Boston.
Soccer
France ends Morocco’s run, advances
ADELAIDE, Australia — France coach Herve Renard high-fived his staff on the sideline as it became clear his team was on its way to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.
Only 23 minutes had been played at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium on Tuesday, but France was already 3-0 up against Morocco and on course for a showdown with co-host Australia.
The French scored once more in the second half to win 4-0 and end Morocco’s historic debut run at the World Cup.
Colombia tops Jamaica: Catalina Usme’s second-half goal gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Both teams were aiming for a first victory in the knockout stage, with the winner moving on to the last eight.
Fan killed in Greece clash; UEFA postpones match: A 29-year-old fan was killed in fierce overnight clashes between rival supporters in the Greek capital, prompting European football governing body UEFA to postpone a Champions League qualifying game between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb.
Eight fans were also injured in the extensive clashes outside AEK’s stadium in the northern suburb of Nea Philadelphia, while Greek police said they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters.
College football
NCAA denies hardship waiver for FSU’s Jackson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. won’t be allowed to play this season after transferring from Miami.
The NCAA denied Jackson’s hardship waiver last week, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday. The waiver would have cleared Jackson to play after switching schools for the second time in as many years, the latest move to be closer to his ailing mother.
Jackson called the decision “hurtful.”
“I know what I came home for; I came home for my mom,” Jackson said Tuesday. “Me, I’m just trying to get through it and be here for my mom. She thinks it’s her fault, but it’s not. I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out.”
Jackson began his college career at Maryland in 2021. He used his one-time transfer to play at Miami last season. He changed schools again this offseason to be near his mother, who has an undisclosed medical condition.
Georgia fires staffer who survived fatal crash: Georgia fired Victoria “Tori” Bowles, the recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association.
Briefly
Pro football: Trey Flowers signed with the Patriots. ... Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury. ... Browns defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both underwent knee surgeries and will be sidelined into the season.
Motor sports: Mike Rockenfeller, a two-time Le Mans winner, was chosen to replace suspended driver Noah Gragson in the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. ... IndyCar driver Linus Lundqvist will replace the injured Simon Pagenaud in Saturday’s Indy Grand Prix, Meyer Shank Racing announced.
Court: Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky. Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
Golf: Andy Pazder abruptly resigned from his role as a top PGA Tour executive, according to a memo sent to players just hours before their first formal meeting with Commissioner Jay Monahan since his return to work. Pazder was the tour’s chief tournaments and competition officer.
Tennis: Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tournament will reach a record $65 million, the U.S. Tennis Association said, noting that the number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered. ... Andy Murray started his journey for a fourth National Bank Open title by defeating Lorenzo Sonego in two sets, winning 7-6 (3), 6-0.
Boxing: Anthony Joshua will fight 39-year-old Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday after the Finnish boxer was confirmed as Dillian Whyte’s replacement.
Cycling: Lotte Kopecky regained the points lead at the world championships after taking the gold medal in the velodrome.
Obituaries: Federico Martin Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France, died on Tuesday. He was 95. ... Jim Price, a former Detroit Tigers catcher who played on their 1968 championship team and a broadcast analyst for decades, has died. He was 81.
