Motor sports
Gibbs gets fifth Xfinity win of season
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series-high fifth race this year and ninth of his two-year career Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
The 19-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, in the No. 54 Toyota, led 54 of the 125 laps on the 2-mile oval.
“I’ve had an awesome time on this series,” Gibbs said. “I work as hard as I can to be the best I can. I don’t really have any other hobbies.”
Justin Allgaier finished second followed by Noah Gragson, who won the pole and the first two stages at the New Holland 250.
Gibbs will start sixth on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, filling in for Kurt Busch, who is missing his third straight race with concussion-like symptoms.
A.J. Allmendinger was aiming for his second straight Xfinity Series win this season and second in a row at Michigan. He led seven laps before finishing seventh. Allmendinger has a 19-point lead over Allgaier in the standings.
Gragson led 39 laps, including the last one in the second stage when he passed Allmendinger on the last turn. Allmendinger was unhappy about that and voiced his displeasure with his team on the radio.
During the second stage under caution, Gragson chose to stay on the track instead of pitting and that might have hurt his chances of winning.
In the end, Gibbs was as good as he’s been all season. No one else in the series has more than three wins.
Golf
Buhai takes lead at Women’s British Open
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday.
Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory.
The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major.
Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, giving her a 14-under total of 199.
Five of those birdies came on the first seven holes but perhaps the most impressive was on the par-5 17th, when she chipped in from off the green after hitting her tee shot into the rough.
It was the best round of the week despite the wind picking up to blow stronger gusts than during the first two days.
Hinako Shibuno of Japan (66) and second-round leader In Gee Chun of South Korea (70) were tied for second. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden were another two shots back.
Baseball
Guardians designate Reyes for assignment
CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday.
The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week after batting .213 with nine home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.
Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 — splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego — and had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBI in 2021. He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract and was arbitration eligible.
“Franmil wasn’t getting to the fastballs, and the breaking balls he hit were going for singles,” manager Terry Francona said. “There weren’t many home runs. It was tough. It was difficult.
“We want to see our young guys play, and this gives the opportunity for somebody to claim him.”
The Guardians have seven days to trade, release or send Reyes outright to the minors if he clears waivers. Reyes has the service time to reject an outright assignment by Cleveland.
Cubs DFA four-time Gold-Glove winner Simmons: The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins.
Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries.
Simmons hit .173 with seven RBI for the Cubs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
“There’s no room for him, to be honest,” manager David Ross said. “Look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder.
“He’s never had a shoulder issue in his career and just dealing with that and trying to come back. Phenomenal person, great professional. I’m going to miss him personally.”
Briefly
Football: Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice after missing nearly a week with COVID-19. Murray was in full pads for a scrimmage in front of fans at State Farm Stadium.
Hockey: Michael Brind’Amour has resigned as the chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors amid scrutiny of the organization for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men’s junior teams.
Tennis: Kaia Kanepi moved within one victory of her first title in nine years, overwhelming Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1 at the Citi Open. Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, won the last of her four WTA titles in 2013 in Brussels.
