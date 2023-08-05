Motor sports
NASCAR suspends Gragson for liking meme
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face.
“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”
Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.
Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 91/2 minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.
In the wake of Floyd’s death, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at events and venues after Bubba Wallace — its lone Black driver — said there was “no place” for it in the sport.
NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.
Truex Jr. re-signs with Joe Gibbs Racing: Martin Truex Jr. is returning for another run with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a deal to compete in NASCAR races again next year.
The Cup Series points leader made the announcement after he qualified fifth for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Nemechek wins Xfinity race: John Hunter Nemechek raced to his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this year, pulling away over the last seven laps after making contact with a teammate early in the competition at Michigan International Speedway.
With the win, Joe Gibbs Racing now has 200 victories in the series.
Football
Cowboys, Hooker agree on extension
OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.
Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him in 2017.
Hooker’s time with the Colts was marred by injuries, but he has stayed healthy since joining Dallas. Hooker has played 31 games over the past two seasons after being limited to 36 games with the Colts.
The 27-year-old tied Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season. Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a team record with 11 interceptions in 2021, just signed a $97 million extension.
Jaguars Shatley returns to practice: Jacksonville offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is back at practice three days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Coach Doug Pederson said that Shatley went into atrial fibrillation — a rapid heartbeat — following a hot and humid practice Wednesday.
Okudah should return early in season: Atlanta cornerback Jeff Okudah is expected to return early this season after suffering a right ankle injury in Friday’s practice. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the team received “very positive news” on Okudah.
Bears sign Lewis: Chicago signed tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year contract.
Soccer
Miyazawa scores fifth goal in Japan win
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Japan scored its 14th goal of the Women’s World Cup and conceded its first Saturday, beating Norway 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals.
Hinata Miyazawa sealed the win with her fifth goal of the tournament in the 81st minute to remain the leading scorer. Risa Shimizu’s 50th-minute goal followed an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal in the first half to help give Japan its fourth straight win of the tournament.
With five goals the 23-year-old Miyazawa equals the record for a Japan player at a World Cup. Homare Sawa scored five in 2011 when Japan won the tournament. She won the Golden Boot that year.
Spain routs Switzerland: Aitana Bonmati scored twice as Spain routed Switzerland 5-1 and became the first team to advance to the quarterfinals.
Briefly
Basketball: Ricky Rubio of the Cavaliers announced that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health.
Court: Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Eagles, was acquitted of felony rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio and will be returning to the team’s active roster. Jurors in Guernsey County reached not-guilty verdicts on both counts after deliberating for about three hours.
Horse racing: Scott Zeron, banked his third Hambletonian driving victory as Tactical Approach slipped through on the rail to win the $1 million trotting stakes by one length.
Golf: Lucas Glover shot an 8-under 62 to grab a share of the Wyndham Championship lead with Billy Horschel, who shot a 63. ... Matthew Wolff shot a 3-under 67 for a share of the lead with David Puig at LIV Golf-Greenbrier. ... Celine Boutier took a three-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after posting a 6-under 66.
Tennis: Maria Sakkari beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the DC Open semifinals. ... Rain washed out the entire schedule of the Prague Open. Both semifinals were rescheduled to take place on Sunday, along with the final.
Boxing: Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua was canceled after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test. The bout had been scheduled for Aug. 12 at London’s O2 Arena.
Cycling: The Danish men’s pursuit team of Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Leth and Rasmus Pedersen won the gold medal at the the world championships with a time of 3 minutes, 45.161 seconds.
