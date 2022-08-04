Football
Former New Jersey AG to hear appeal
CLEVELAND — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has chosen former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson was suspended this week by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.
The league, which had been pushing for an indefinite suspension for Watson, wanted further discipline and appealed Robinson’s ruling on Wednesday.
Under the collective bargaining agreement, the appeal gave the power back to Goodell to enact punishment but he instead chose Harvey, currently a partner at a law firm in New York.
In noting his qualifications, the league said Harvey “has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault, and has advised the NFL and other professional leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.”
NFL hopes to reduce head injuries with helmet experiment: The mushroom-like contraptions NFL players are wearing on their helmets during training camp may look strange, but they’re a part of an ongoing safety experiment the league hopes will lead to a reduction in head injuries.
They’re called Guardian Caps, and they’re now mandatory for all 32 NFL teams through the second preseason game — the time when the league says head injuries are most prevalent.
“There’s a density of exposure, and a density of injury, at the beginning of training camp and the competition committee has been looking for ways to change that,” said Jeff Miller, executive vice president for NFL player health and safety.
The league said laboratory research indicates the 12-ounce Guardian Caps result in at least a 10% reduction in severity of impact to a player’s brain. It says that number climbs to at least 20% if both players involved in a collision are wearing them.
Steelers, Johnson agree to deal: Pittsburgh and Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson agreed to a three-year deal that runs through the 2024 season. The deal will reportedly pay Johnson more than $39 million over the next three years.
Broncos sign Shepherd: Denver signed receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.
Ravens’ Biegel tears Achilles tendon: Baltimore linebacker Vince Biegel left practice with a torn Achilles tendon.
Courts
Judge could decide NFL suit in weeks
NEW YORK — A judge on Thursday made it likely she’ll rule in weeks rather than months whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gets to decide the merits of racial discrimination claims made by Black coaches against the league and its teams, saying an effort to gather more evidence seems like “an impermissible fishing expedition.”
U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said in a written ruling that lawyers for coaches Brian Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton cannot gather additional evidence from defendants to support their arguments that the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court should remain in court rather than be sent to arbitration.
Her ruling makes it likely that a decision on whether to move the case to arbitration or let it remain in Manhattan federal court will be decided in weeks rather than months.
Shumpert arrested at Texas airport: Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring six ounces of cannabis through security.
Briefly
Baseball: MLB announced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. ... Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw left his start at San Francisco with low back pain. ... Philadelphia released shortstop Didi Gregorius and activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day IL and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. ... Boston released Jackie Bradley Jr., ending the outfielder’s second stint with the team. ... Whit Merrifield said he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto in Canada.
Soccer: Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig agreed to a 31/2-year contract with the LA Galaxy.
Hockey: Thomas Cromwell, a former judge on the Supreme Court of Canada, will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada’s governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Motor sports: Rinus VeeKay announced a multi-year extension with IndyCar’s Ed Carpenter Racing.
Golf: Jessica Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 at Muirfield, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno at the AIG Women’s Open.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. ... Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu edged Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals at the Citi Open.
Track and field: Florida track and field coach Mike “Mouse” Holloway agreed to a four-year extension that puts him under contract through 2032.
Obituary: Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45.
