Football
NFL appeals Watson’s 6-game suspension
The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The league initially recommended an $8 million fine and asked during settlement negotiations for at least a $5 million fine plus a 12-game suspension that never materialized, another person involved in the talks told the AP.
The NFL’s appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said it’s still to be determined whether Goodell or someone else will hear the appeal.
Mathieu rejoins Saints: New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and participated in practice drills in his No. 32 jersey after initially being excused for what the team described as a personal matter.
Arizona’s Brown charged with criminal speeding: Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding. In Arizona, criminal speeding is defined as anything 20 mph over the posted speed limit. It is a misdemeanor.
Proposed transfer rule kicked back to committee: A recommendation to change transfer rules for Division I college athletes that included unlimited opportunities to switch schools with immediate eligibility was bounced back to a committee for more research by the NCAA’s D-I Board of Directors.
The transfer rule proposals were among several that came out of the NCAA’s Transformation Committee and were moved along by the Division I Council two weeks ago.
Court
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.
A separate motion was filed asking for a temporary restraining order to allow Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA Tour’s postseason, which begins next week.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan responded to the lawsuit with a terse memo to his players in which he referred to “11 of your former colleagues” suing the tour and continued to refer to LIV Golf as the “Saudi Golf League.”
Soccer
PL teams won’t take knee every game
LONDON — Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but will do so at “significant moments” during the upcoming season in a gesture against racism.
The gesture, which started in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used more sparingly in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.”
Premier League captains agreed that teams will take the knee ahead of this weekend’s opening round of games, for dedicated “No Room for Racism” matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.
Champions League to get new camera tech: The Champions League will use a camera-based system to judge tight offside calls in the group stage starting next month, UEFA said.
The Semi-Automated Offside Technology, which was also approved last month by FIFA for the World Cup in Qatar, uses multiple cameras to more accurately track players’ limbs and the point when a key pass is made.
England-U.S. women’s game sells out: England’s women’s soccer team is continuing to generate unprecedented fan interest following its European Championship victory, with its planned game against the United States at Wembley Stadium in October selling out in less than a day.
Lletget traded to Dallas: Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with New England ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year.
Briefly
Baseball: Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Brewers, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Pedro Severino was also designated for assignment.
Basketball: Connecticut women’s star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire season.
Hockey: The Devils avoided arbitration with Jesper Bratt, signing the Swedish forward to a one-year, $5.45 million contract.
Motor sports: Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms. ... Alex Albon signed a multi-year contract extension with Formula One team Williams. ... IndyCar fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak.
Tennis: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, by Australian Daria Saville.
