Tennis
Williams wins first match at US Open
NEW YORK — In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, even if she insists that she won’t quite say so, Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to overpower Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 amid an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.
What memory will stick with her the most from the evening?
“When I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling,” said the owner of six U.S. Open championships and 23 Grand Slam titles overall, numbers unsurpassed by any other player in the sport’s professional era.
“It’s a feeling I’ll never forget,” she added. “Yeah, that meant a lot to me.”
This opening outing against Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro ranked 80th, became an event with a capital “E.” Spike Lee participated in the pre-match coin toss. Former President Bill Clinton was in the stands. So were Mike Tyson and Martina Navratilova, sitting next to each other.
The night session drew 29,000 folks, a high for the tournament — more than 23,000 were in Ashe; thousands more watched on a video screen outside the arena — and the place was as loud as ever. Certainly louder than any other first-round match in memory.
Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.
Ukrainian Daria Snigur upset No. 7 seed Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 for her first tour-level win.
Andy Murray had one of the first upsets of the tournament by beating No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.
Basketball
Storm has three players on All-Defensive teams
On Wednesday, three Seattle Storm players were recognized for their defensive efforts.
Breanna Stewart finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind winner A’ja Wilson and runner-up Alyssa Thomas. Wilson received 20 first-place votes, Thomas 13 and Stewart 13.
Stewart and Wilson highlight the WNBA All-Defensive first team that includes Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Sylvia Fowles.
Storm standouts Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams were selected to the WNBA All-Defensive second team.
It’s the fourth time Stewart has received All-Defensive team honors. She was a second team choice in 2016, 2020 and 2021.
And it’s the first all-league honor for Magbegor and Williams.
Google becoming first women’s only global partner: Google is increasing its investment in basketball, becoming the first women’s-only global partner with FIBA. The internet company entered a multiyear partnership with the WNBA in 2021 and now is working with basketball’s world governing body.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly: Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season, the league told its clubs.
Wall says he considered suicide: John Wall says he considered taking his own life during a time in the last three years when he was dealing with a torn Achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Briefly
Baseball: MLB Players Association head Tony Clark is confident that at least 30% of minor league players will sign recently distributed union authorization cards in the coming days and weeks, paving the way for thousands more players to potentially join the organization. ... Arizona plans to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. ... Astros ace Justin Verlander was placed on the IL with a right calf injury. ... The Nationals placed Cade Cavalli on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. ... Two minor league players were suspended by MLB for drug violations.
Football: The Raiders traded Trayvon Mullen to Arizona for a conditional draft pick. ... The Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with New Orleans. ... Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White will get at least another month to rehab from a left knee injury after being placed on the PUP list.
Soccer: Bournemouth fired manager Scott Parker. ... Brazil winger Antony looks set to complete a move to Manchester United for $95 million. ... World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid 100,000 euros ($100,000) to an organized group including his brother that was trying to extort him for millions. ... The New York Yankees and a Los Angeles-based fund that includes LeBron James are becoming minority investors in Italian champion AC Milan.
Hockey: The Wild signed center Sam Steel to a one-year, $825,000 contract. ... The Penguins signed Mike Sullivan, their two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach, to a contract extension. ... The United States had a 5-2 comeback win over Olympic champion Canada in group play at the women’s hockey world championship.
Horse racing: The future of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, tasked with developing and enforcing nationwide rules, was at stake before a federal appeals court in New Orleans, with challengers saying Congress granted the panel too much power.
Golf: Europe captain Luke Donald will have six picks for next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy. Ryder Cup Europe announced the qualification process for the 2023 event, with three automatic qualifiers coming from the leading players on the European points list and then the top three on the world points list. ... British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl pulled off an impressive time-trial victory in the 10th stage in Alicante, increasing his overall lead.
