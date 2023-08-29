Football
Trades dominate day as teams trim rosters
A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL.
Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee.
Defensive end Boogie Bashum, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Kelvin Joseph, offensive lineman Dan Feeney and Kendrick Green and wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among the players on the move in trades.
Jonathan Taylor isn’t going anywhere, however. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade the disgruntled star running back, but they’re keeping Taylor on the physically unable to perform list. That means he will miss the first four games, even if he’s traded.
The most surprising cut came from New England, which let second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe go. Zappe was 2-0 as a starter last year filling in for Mac Jones.
Other notable cuts around the league included the Bengals releasing QB Trevor Siemian in favor of former University of Washington star Jake Browning. Philadelphia released punter Arryn Siposs. Green Bay cut incumbent punter Pat O’Donnell. Cleveland parted with kicker Cade York. The Browns also waived wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr.
Punter Thomas Morstead and fullback Nick Bawden were among the Jets’ veteran cuts. New York also waived running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight and “Hard Knocks” star wideout Jerome Kapp.
The 49ers kept Brandon Allen as their third-string QB after trading away former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to Dallas last week. The Falcons also kept a third quarterback, Logan Woodside. Atlanta released offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel.
New Orleans released veteran cornerback Bradley Roby, linebacker Jaylon Smith, safety Jonathan Abram and punter Blake Gillikin.
NFL places Claybrooks on exempt list: The NFL placed Jacksonville cornerback Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list following his July arrest on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges.
Bills keep Miller on PUP list: Buffalo Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will open the season on the physically unable to perform list to allow him to continue recovering from a torn right knee ligament.
Officials say gas explosion destroyed Farley’s home, killing his dad: Fire investigators determined that a natural gas explosion destroyed Titans cornerback Caleb Farley ‘s North Carolina home, killing the NFL player’s father and injuring a family friend.
It wasn’t clear where the gas leak originated, and the remaining structure is so unstable that the investigation into the cause and origin cannot continue, county officials said. The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office has finished its investigation into last week’s explosion and any further investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider.
Baseball
Fans on field, shooting raise safety questions
CHICAGO — A shooting that likely happened inside of Guaranteed Rate Field, followed by a scary moment for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in Colorado. Both in a span of four days.
While Major League Baseball is on track for a marked increase in attendance this year, the pair of high-profile incidents raised questions about the safety of players and fans inside and outside of big league ballparks.
A spokeswoman for the MLB Players Association said Tuesday that the union takes player safety “very seriously” and that it reviews club and stadium protocols throughout every season “to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents.”
Acuña had an encounter with two fans during Atlanta’s 14-4 win over Colorado on Monday.
One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan and, as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.
A second fan then sprinted toward the group, knocking down Acuña, and that fan was tackled as one of the security people chased him down.
The two fans are facing charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace, according to the Denver Police Department.
Short hops: Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day IL by the Blue Jays with a strained right quadriceps. ... The Yankees released former AL MVP Josh Donaldson.
Briefly
Hockey: Boston, New York City’s tri-state area and Minneapolis-St. Paul were the U.S. sites selected for teams when the Professional Women’s Hockey League launches in January. The Canadian franchises will be in the nation’s three largest northeastern cities of Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
Court: The preliminary hearing in the felony case for Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was pushed back nearly a month because the judge has COVID-19.
Tennis: 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev rolled into the second round by beating Attila Balázs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0. The women’s No. 3 seed, Jessica Pegula, also moved on with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi. Andy Murray, who won the 2012 U.S. Open title, advanced in straight sets, beating Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.
Cycling: Kaden Groves won a sprint finish at the Spanish Vuelta, taking the fourth stage as Remco Evenepoel maintained the red jersey. ... Four people were arrested in a plot to sabotage a stage of the Spanish Vuelta by dumping a liquid from an overpass onto the road.
Television: John McEnroe has COVID-19 and is missing time as ESPN’s lead tennis analyst for its U.S. Open television coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.