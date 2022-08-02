Football
NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.
The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his and Payton’s agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.
The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17.
“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”
The investigation concluded the Dolphins violated the league’s anti-tampering policy on three separate occasions. The Dolphins had impermissible communications with Brady as early as August 2019 through the 2020 postseason, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots.
The Dolphins again had impermissible communications with both Brady and his agent, Yee, no later than early December 2021 and after the season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Those discussions focused on Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility he would play for the Dolphins. The league says Ross and Beal participated in these discussions.
The third tampering violation involved Payton. In January, the Dolphins had impermissible communications with Yee about having Payton serve as Miami’s head coach. The Dolphins did not seek consent from New Orleans to have these discussions, which occurred before Payton announced his decision to retire from the Saints. Miami requested permission to speak to Payton for the first time after that announcement but New Orleans declined to grant it.
F1’s Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group: Rob Walton is adding seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain to the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group.
Hamilton, 37, who drives for the Mercedes team and whose 103 career victories are the most in F1 history, is the third limited partner brought aboard by the Walton-Penner ownership group headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.
Steelers re-sign Boswell: Pittsburgh re-signed veteran kicker Chris Boswell to a five-year deal that carries a total value of just over $23 million.
Cardinals activate Brown: Arizona activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list.
Denver WR Patrick tears ACL: Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off after catching a pass from Russell Wilson at training camp, and a person with knowledge of the diagnosis said that Patrick sustained a season-ending torn ACL.
Falcons lose Taylor for season: Atlanta lost defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.
Bills’ Poyer hyperextends elbow: Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer hyperextended his left elbow and is expected to miss several weeks.
Soccer
S. American nations launch joint WC bid
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay soccer executives and political leaders on Tuesday launched their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou hosted the leaders seeking to bring another World Cup final to the same Centenário Stadium in Montevideo where it was played in the first edition of the tournament in 1930. Then, Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2.
Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, said in a news conference that the candidacy “is the dream of the continent.”
“One hundred years (since the first World Cup) will be achieved only once. And it has to come back home,” Domínguez said. “We believe that is more than enough of a reason for FIFA to accept that this becomes the only bid.”
Spain and Portugal also have a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.
EA Sports to become Spanish league title sponsor: EA Sports will become the title sponsor of the Spanish league beginning in 2023-24. The league said the videogaming company will replace Spain-based bank Santander.
Chelsea gets keeper Slonina: Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was acquired by Chelsea from the Chicago Fire, then loaned back to the MLS team for the rest of 2022.
Briefly
Baseball: Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring and will be inducted into the Brewers’ wall of honor on Saturday.
Basketball: The Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract.
Motor sports: Stewart-Haas Racing restructured its leadership department of the NASCAR team to replace president Brett Frood, who was announced as commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. ... Oscar Piastri said he won’t drive for Alpine next season, mere hours after he was promoted to replace Fernando Alonso. ... Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing announced the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship with a $10 million purse for the 2023 professional racing season.
