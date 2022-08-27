Baseball
Hawaii beats Tennessee for U.S. title
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game.
Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Chinese Taipei in the international bracket earlier Saturday.
Cohen’s stats, like his club’s, have been stellar throughout the 20-team tournament. In 132/3 innings he struck out 24 batters and the two hits he gave up on Saturday were the only ones he allowed.
His team from Honolulu has now outscored its opponents 47-2.
Curacao 1, Chinese Taipei 0: Curacao didn’t do much at the plate Saturday, knocking out just three hits.
But behind 42/3 innings of shutout ball from Reangelo Decaster, a few defensive gems and Jaydion Louisa’s pinch-hit dribbler, the Caribbean team beat Chinese Taipei 1-0 to move on to the championship game.
Court
LIV joins lawsuit against PGA Tour
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four players have removed their names.
That leaves seven players, most notably Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The four who withdrew their names are Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak.
The amended complaint was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. Three players still on the lawsuit — Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford — previously sought a temporary restraining order to played in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The judge denied their request two weeks ago.
The lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.
Ex-NBA player Williams pleads guilty in fraud case: Former NBA player Terrence Williams pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in connection to a multimillion-dollar scam against the basketball league’s health plan, authorities said.
Williams, 35, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan on Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for the identity theft.
Tennis
Williams sisters get doubles wild-card entry
NEW YORK — Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the U.S. Open.
The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won women’s doubles championships at the U.S. Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
Samsonova wins Cleveland title: Liudmila Samsonovawon her second straight WTA Tour title, beating seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match at Tennis in The Land.
Horse racing
Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
The runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter, with Joel Rosario aboard, won his second stakes in a month at Saratoga and covered the 11/4 miles in 2 minutes, 0.72 seconds, easily beating Cyberknife and Zandon to capture the $1.25 million Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds on a picture-perfect day. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was fourth.
Briefly
Football: Carolina coach Matt Rhule said backup quarterback Sam Darnold (high ankle sprain) and kicker Zane Gonzalez (groin) both suffered “significant” injuries against the Bills.
Hockey: The United States (6-1 over Finland) and Canada (4-1 over Switzerland) each earned their second wins at the women’s world ice hockey championship.
Motor sports: Carlos Sainz Jr. will start from the pole Sunday at the Belgian Grand Prix because Formula One points leader Max Verstappen was among the many drivers to be hit with grid penalties. ... Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer remains confident that Oscar Piastri will drive for his team next season when the matter is decided by a Formula One board.
Golf: Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join Narin An atop the leaderboard at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. ... Scott Dunlap shot a 9-under 63 for the lead at the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge. ... Thriston Lawrence had a three shot lead at the weather-affected European Masters. ... Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 for a share of the lead with Helen Alfredsson at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
Cycling: Jay Vine won his second Spanish Vuelta stage and Remco Evenepoe kept the leader’s red jersey by finishing fifth.
