Football
Dolphins Davis carted off after collision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Dolphins announced, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. The game did not resume, the second straight week an NFL exhibition was halted in the aftermath of a scary injury.
Davis ran a slant route and was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman when he took a hard hit from Jacksonvile’s Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The entire Miami bench emptied, and Jaguars players also came onto the field as Davis laid face-down on the turf for several minutes.
Around the league: Josh Jacobs agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with Las Vegas. ... Atlanta released offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, a third-round draft pick in 2021. ... Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen is out for the season with a knee injury.
Trojans top San Jose State: Caleb Williams passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns and freshman Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns in No. 6 Southern California’s 56-28 victory over San Jose State.
Notre Dame routs Navy: Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy 42-3 in a season-opening victory.
Shootings
Teenager dead, two wounded in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager has died and two people were wounded in a shooting at a Friday night high school football game in Oklahoma that sent players and officials scrambling off the field and caused panicked spectators to hunker down in the stands. Two other people were injured while fleeing the scene.
The 16-year-old boy died of a wound suffered in the shooting during the third quarter of the game between host Choctaw High School and Del City High School according to a statement by Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.
The boy was not a student of either school, according to Marshall, who did not announce any arrests, but said that a person of interest was being sought.
Police investigating shooting at White Sox game: Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.
Little League
California wins, advances to championship
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as California beat Texas 6-1 on Saturday in the United States championship to advance to the Little League World Series championship.
Brody Brody also hit a home run, a solo shot to center field on the third pitch he saw from Texas ace DJ Jablonski.
California will play Curacao on Sunday.
Curacao wins international title: Jay-Dlynn Wiel and Nasir El-Ossais got back-to-back singles and later scored, leading Curacao to a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in the International championship.
Briefly
Baseball: Orioles Felix Bautista was placed on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury. ... Padres placed Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day IL with a fractured right wrist. ... Mets Pete Alonso left a game after getting hit by a pitch near the back of the neck. ... Angels Chase Silseth was taken to a hospital after getting hit by an errant throw in the side of the head.
Basketball: The Hornets agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract with P.J. Washington. ... Paolo Banchero scored 21 points off the bench in his first World Cup game, Anthony Edwards added 14 and the United States beat New Zealand 99-72 in the opener for both teams.
Soccer: U.S international Josh Sargent injured an ankle while scoring in Norwich’s 4-0 victory over Huddersfield. ... FIFA suspended Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final.
Motor sports: Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR champion who stepped away following a concussion, officially retired. ... Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. ... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Horse racing: Arcangelo won the $1.25 million Travers by a length at Saratoga, giving trainer Jena Antonucci her second major Grade 1 victory after the colt won the Belmont Stakes.
Golf: Viktor Hovland shot a 4-under 66 to build a six-shot lead at the Tour Championship. ... Megan Khang shot a 4-under 68 for a three-stroke lead at the CPKC Women’s Open. ... Sami Valimaki and Matt Wallace shot 5-under 67s to share the Czech Masters lead.
Tennis: Sara Sorribes Tormo captured her second career singles title with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at Tennis in the Land. ... 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew with a back injury.
Gymnastics: Asher Hong won his first men’s national title, posting a two-day total of 170.930 to edge college teammate Khoi Young and Fred Richard.
Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk successfully retained his heavyweight titles by stopping Daniel Dubois in the ninth round. Referee Luis Pabon stopped the fight when Usyk dumped Dubois in the ninth with a stiff right to the jaw.
Cycling: The DSM—Firmenich team of Romain Bardet won the team time trial to kick off the Spanish Vuelta.
