Little League
California wins, advances to championship
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as California beat Texas 6-1 on Saturday in the United States championship to advance to the Little League World Series championship.
Brody Brody also hit a home run, a solo shot to center field on the third pitch he saw from Texas ace DJ Jablonski, stomping on home plate on his way to the dugout.
Louis, a 12-year-old who stands 6-foot-1, drove in two runs on a third-inning double and started for the team from El Segundo, striking out 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He sealed the win with a two-out, three-run homer to right field in the fifth inning.
Louis holds the tournament lead for home runs with four, one ahead of Brody.
California will play Curacao on Sunday.
Curacao wins international title: Jay-Dlynn Wiel and Nasir El-Ossais got back-to-back singles off Taiwanese ace Fan Chen-Jun and later scored, leading Curacao to a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in the International championship.
Football
Teenager dead, two wounded in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager has died and two people were wounded in a shooting at a Friday night high school football game in Oklahoma that sent players and officials scrambling off the field and caused panicked spectators to hunker down in the stands, authorities said Saturday. Two other people were injured while fleeing the scene.
The 16-year-old boy died of a wound suffered in the shooting during the third quarter of the Friday night game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School in Choctaw, on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City, according to a statement by Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.
The boy was not a student of either school, according to Marshall, who did not release the names of any of the victims.
Marshall did not announce any arrests, but said that a person of interest was being sought.
“It is believed an argument started between at least two males which led to the shooting,” Marshall said. “Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.”
No. 13 Notre Dame beat Navy: Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy 42-3 in a season-opening victory in Ireland’s capital.
Notre Dame scored at will by air and on the ground against the Midshipmen, improving to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games.
Jacobs back with Raiders: Josh Jacobs took to social media to say, “I’m back,” after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal to play for Las Vegas this season.
Falcons release Mayfield: Atlanta released offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, a third-round draft pick in 2021 who couldn’t win a job this preseason as a swing tackle.
Baseball
Police investigating shooting at White Sox game
CHICAGO — Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.
Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating. According to the White Sox, investigators aren’t sure if shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark. The injuries were sustained midway up Section 161 in left-center field.
“Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game,” the police said in its statement. “At no time was it believed there was an active threat.”
Short hops: Orioles Felix Bautista was placed on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury. ... Padres placed Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day IL with a fractured right wrist, ending his season.
Briefly
Basketball: The Hornets agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract with P.J. Washington. ... Paolo Banchero scored 21 points off the bench in his first World Cup game, Anthony Edwards added 14 and the United States beat New Zealand 99-72 in the opener for both teams.
Soccer: U.S international Josh Sargent injured an ankle while scoring in Norwich’s 4-0 victory over Huddersfield. ... FIFA suspended Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s victory.
Motor sports: Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR champion who stepped away from racing last season following a significant concussion, officially retired. ... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Golf: Sami Valimaki and Matt Wallace shot 5-under 67s to share the Czech Masters lead.
Tennis: Sara Sorribes Tormo captured her second career singles title with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at Tennis in the Land. ... 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew with a back injury.
Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk successfully retained his heavyweight boxing titles by stopping Daniel Dubois in the ninth round. Usyk knocked down Dubois in the eighth round. Referee Luis Pabon stopped the fight when Usyk dumped him again in the ninth with a stiff right to the jaw.
Cycling: The DSM—Firmenich team of Romain Bardet won a rainy team time trial through the streets of Barcelona to kick off the Spanish Vuelta.
