Tennis
Williams to face Kovinic at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Serena Williams’ first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last U.S. Open — and, indeed, the last tournament of her career — is unseeded Danka Kovinic.
Win that, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round.
The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association.
Play begins Monday, and the USTA announced hours after the draw that Williams’ half of the women’s field will compete that day. The first round continues Tuesday.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who turns 41 on Sept. 26, announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She did not explicitly say when she planned to stop but made it sound as if the U.S. Open would mark her farewell.
Iga Swiatek is the top ranked woman in the field while Daniil Medvedev is the men’s No. 1 seed.
Djokovic out of U.S. open: Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.
Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.
Football
Donald swings helmet in brawl with Bengals
CINCINNATI — A brawl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams put an early end to their joint practice session Thursday, with the Rams’ Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.
Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald, a defensive lineman, getting thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high. We’ve been working together for two days now, and that’s just some real competitive guys getting into it.”
Things got chippy in the middle of the second day of the joint practice, when Cincinnati offensive lineman La’el Collins blocked Donald as quarterback Joe Burrow completed a long pass to Ja’Marr Chase. On the next play, Collins scuffled with linebacker Leonard Floyd, ripping off the defender’s helmet and tossing it.
Collins was involved in another scuffle before the final sideline-clearing fight.
Dolphins cancel joint practice due to stomach bug outbreak: Miami canceled its joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles after a stomach bug sidelined multiple players, coach Mike McDaniel said.
McDaniel added “more than a couple” players have been affected and are exhibiting the normal symptoms of a stomach bug. A few members of the Dolphins staff have been affected and it appears to be contagious, he said.
Brissett to start for Browns: Jacoby Brissett will finally make his delayed debut for the Browns. The veteran quarterback, set to fill in as Cleveland’s starter while Deshaun Watson serves his suspension, will start Saturday against the Chicago Bears.
Jones expects Smith to return: Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to return at some point this season after sustaining a torn left hamstring that also injured the knee, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said.
NFLPA president Tretter retires: JC Tretter, the former Cleveland Browns center and current NFLPA president, announced his retirement, saying on Twitter that he ended a playing career that started in Green Bay and spanned nine seasons “on my own terms.”
Briefly
Baseball: Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to return for the Phillies on Friday. ... Angels first baseman Jared Walsh went on the 60-day IL due to thoracic outlet syndrome on his left side.
Basketball: Patrick Beverley was acquired by the Lakers from the Jazz for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson. ... Dream guard Rhyne Howard was named the WNBA rookie of the year. ... All-American forward Ayoka Lee will undergo knee surgery and miss Kansas State’s upcoming season.
Soccer: The U.S. Soccer Federation plans to announce its World Cup roster on Nov. 9. ... The jersey Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup final was back in Argentine hands thanks to German great Lothar Matthäus. ... Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas won UEFA’s player of the year awards. ... Spanish club Villarreal signed Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall on loan from Los Angeles FC. ... Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincinnati agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season.
Hockey: The Golden Knights signed forward Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. ... The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women’s hockey world championship and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland.
Motor sports: Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR’s playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six for weeks.
Golf: Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares shot 8-under rounds of 62 to share the lead at the European Masters.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel took the leader’s red jersey on a wet and cold day at the Spanish Vuelta, while Jay Vine overcame a flat tire to win the sixth stage.
Obituary: Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel, who lost the 1968 Tour de France on the final day and became famously known as Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris for winning the marathon classic 7 times, has died. He was 79.
