Baseball
World Series MVP Strasburg to retire
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans. The person told The AP that Strasburg is expected to hold a news conference before a game at Nationals Park next month.
The Washington Post first reported Strasburg’s decision to retire, saying the announcement is expected to come Sept. 9.
“When healthy, he was one of the most dominant starting pitchers in the game,” longtime teammate Ryan Zimmerman told The AP by phone Thursday. “You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who worked harder than he did. He deserves to be celebrated because he was a pretty special player. You could argue that he lived up to, or even exceeded, what was expected of a No. 1 pick.”
Strasburg, who turned 35 last month, had his career knocked off course and ultimately cut short by injuries after leading the Nationals to their first title in franchise history four years ago. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.
The right-hander has not pitched since June 9, 2022. He has thrown only 528 pitches in the majors since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019.
Mets to retire Gooden, Strawberry’s numbers: Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 will be retired by the New York Mets in separate pregame ceremonies next year honoring players who were keys to the team’s last World Series title in 1986.
Short hops: Reds Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day IL with left shoulder discomfort. ... Nationals Stone Garrett broke his left leg trying to rob a home run on Wednesday.
College
Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules
STORRS, Conn. — Two years after the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity, digital technology is allowing some of them to get paid by their fans without having to do very much in return.
Most deals struck by athletes under name, image and likeness guidance from schools or states are in exchange for something — an athlete endorsement on social media, for example, or an appearance at an event.
It is now possible to pay athletes money while receiving something far less tangible: a digital non-fungible token, or NFT.
Brent Chapman runs a platform called myNILpay. The app allows fans to choose a college athlete and send them money; the app then sends a notification to the athlete’s school email. The athlete fills out a form and the money is then transferred via Venmo or a similar payment method.
In exchange, the fan receives a unique computer-generated piece of “art” with the athlete’s signature on it. Chapman said that serves as the quid pro quo.
“This just gives an opportunity for fans to directly support athletes for whatever the reason they want,” he said. “Now, if a kid kicks the winning field goal, you know, a thousand people can go out and give them 50 bucks. That’s pretty cool, right? And those are the type of things that I think we’ll see happen as we get into the football season and stuff.”
Briefly
Basketball: Dream forward Nia Coffey will miss the remainder of the season with a left hand injury.
Football: The Cardinals traded Isaiah Simmons to the Giants. ... Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field with a hamstring injury. ... The Browns traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Cardinals. ... The Giants signed Prince Amukamara to a one-day contract so the cornerback could retire with the organization. ... South Carolina State coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough said he’s retiring after his 22nd season.
Soccer: FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, who kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final.
Hockey: The Oilers re-signed defenseman Evan Bouchard to a two-year, $7.8 million deal.
Motor sports: The Haas Formula One team is sticking with veteran drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for next year.
Horse racing: The remains of Hall of Fame filly Ruffian were moved from Belmont Park to Claiborne Farm in Kentucky, where she was reburied. The move was necessary because the New York Racing Association is starting the installation of a one-mile synthetic track.
Golf: Rory McIlroy hurt his lower back before arriving for the FedEx Cup finale. ... Sami Valimaki shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead at the Czech Masters.
Tennis: Saudi Arabia will host the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jedda through 2027. The end-of-season tournament for the ATP’s leading 21-and-under players will be held this year at the King Abdullah Sports City from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.
Boxing: The national boxing federations representing Germany, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Honduras and Sweden announced their affiliation with World Boxing to replace the International Boxing Association as the sport’s governing body at the Olympic level.
Television: Julian Edelman is joining “Fox NFL Kickoff” for the upcoming season. Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles in 12 seasons with the Patriots, is replacing Sean Payton.
Obituary: Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who coached the famed “Dome Patrol” linebacker group and help construct some of the top defenses in franchise history, has died at age 78.
