Football
UW’s Ulofoshio makes second All-America team
Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team.
Joining Young, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and Anderson, a dominating pass rusher, were Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks as first-team selections.
The AP preseason All-America team was selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters and released Monday.
Washington Huskies linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was voted to the second team.
Three Pac-12 players made the first team: Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell and the USC duo of receiver Jordan Addison, a transfer from Pittsburgh, and guard Andrew Vorhees.
Pac-12 players joining Ulofoshio on the second team are Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III and Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp.
Alabama gives Saban raise, extension: Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart.
The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year extension for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia.
Marshall RB takes leave of absence: Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, one of the nation’s top freshman rushers last season, is taking a leave of absence for undisclosed reasons, coach Charles Huff said.
Rookie QB Corral’s season over: Carolina placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in a preseason loss to New England.
Young to miss first four games: Chase Young will miss the Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
Edwards out at least a month: Baltimore put running back Gus Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Jackson has ankle surgery: Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery, putting his availability for the first two games of the season in doubt.
Bates signs franchise tag tender: Safety Jessie Bates III reported to Bengals training camp and signed a one-year tender under the franchise tag.
Baseball
Angels owner Moreno explores selling team
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise.
Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003, a year after they won the World Series. He has spent aggressively on aging free agent stars like Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, but the club hasn’t been back to the Fall Classic since he became owner.
Los Angeles is set to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year despite featuring AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
Twins place Buxton on IL: Minnesota placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL with a low grade strain of his right hip.
Kopech on IL with strained knee: The White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain.
Briefly
Basketball: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. ... Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan.
Soccer: England midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from soccer. The 35-year-old Scott’s decision comes after Ellen White, the team’s record scorer, said Monday she was retiring.
Hockey: Carolina signed veteran forward Paul Stastny to a $1.5 million, one-year deal.
Motor sports: Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina’s two-time national women’s championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4.
Court: A fan who was temporarily removed from Centre Court during the men’s Wimbledon final following a complaint by Nick Kyrgios is taking legal action against the Australian tennis player for what she describes as a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation.” ... Nick Kyrgios didn’t appear in an Australian court and had his case of common assault adjourned until Oct. 4. ... A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit against an ex-teammate and three coaches, saying he was abused while on the team, including being sexually assaulted with a pool cue.
Golf: Will Zalatoris is out of the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup because of two herniated disks.
Tennis: NCAA tennis champion Ben Shelton is leaving the University of Florida to turn pro. He received a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Monday.
Cycling: Primoz Roglic showed he is in great form and in position to retain his Spanish Vuelta title with a dominant win in the fourth stage as the Grand Tour race returned to Spanish territory after three opening stages in the Netherlands.
Television: The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time. The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at Noon Pacific on April 2. ... The National Women’s Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS.
