Baseball
Franco placed on administrative leave
NEW YORK — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the Tampa Bay Rays’ All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor.
The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players’ association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined by MLB.
“Just let the process kind of unfold,” Rays manager Kevin Cash before Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. “Probably not worth commenting any further.”
Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.
MLB said the shift to administrative leave was not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. That leave is frequently set with a seven-day limit under the policy, but there’s no such timeframe on Franco’s leave and it’s possible he will not return this season.
Francona might be done after season: Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had serious talks with the organization about his future, hinting that this could be his final season.
The winningest manager in club history, the 64-year-old Francona, who has dealt with major health issues in recent years, did not announce his retirement. He said any of those decisions will be addressed later.
Martinez gets extension: Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez agreed to a new two-year contract with the club he led to the 2019 World Series championship.
Short hops: Dodgers placed J.D. Martinez on the IL with groin tightness. ... Yordan Alvarez was scratched from the Astros lineup after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger. ... Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup after missing 38 games with a broken bone in his left hand. ... Yankees added Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
Track and field
Kipyegon defends 1,500-meter world title
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon’s pace, the one that she’s used to set three different world records at three different distances this season, also brought her a second-straight 1,500-meter title on a muggy Tuesday at world championships.
Popping out quickly to the lead, then daring the other 11 runners to reel her in, the 29-year-old Kipyegon’s tactics are not for the faint of heart.
More often than not in these races, early leaders fade. Not this one. Kipyegon finished in a time of 3 minutes, 54.87 seconds to beat Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia by almost a second. Sifan Hassan, running from back in the pack, as is her custom, surged into third place.
Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali rose to the occasion once again at a big meet in defending his steeplechase world title. World record holder Lamecha Girma took the silver medal.
Laulauga Tausaga and Valarie Allman finished 1-2 for the Americans in the discus. Tausaga used the biggest throw of her career — her mark of 69.49 meters (228 feet) was a four-meter improvement over her previous best — to edge Allman.
Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi earned a gold medal he won’t have to share. He edged American JuVaughn Harrison courtesy of clearing 2.36 meters (7-8 3/4) on his first attempt while Harrison needed two.
Briefly
Basketball: The NBA fined 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.
Football: The father of Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died overnight in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home and left another person injured. ... Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin had an MRI on a toe injury that showed no major damage. ... Panthers running back Miles Sanders said he’ll be ready to play in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against Atlanta despite missing more than two weeks of training camp with a groin injury.
Soccer: Golden State coach Steve Kerr has joined former NBA great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish club Mallorca.
Court: The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks. The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks’ trade secrets.
Hockey: The Lightning signed forward Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million.
Golf: European team captain Suzann Pettersen completed her Solheim Cup squad with Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom an Caroline Hedwall, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen.
Tennis: Men’s players ranked in the Top 100 will be guaranteed an annual income of $300,000 in 2024 under a new financial program announced by the ATP Tour. ... Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl almost exactly a year after her last match. Adira River Ohanian is the second child for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
