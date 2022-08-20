Football
Seahawks release Iyiegbuniwe, cut others
The Seahawks made five cuts Saturday to get their roster down to the 80-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline, releasing linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and waiving safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, defensive tackle Matthew Gotel and cornerback Elijah Jones.
NFL transactions showed that the Seahawks also hosted free agent linebacker Kenny Young, possibly interested in signing him to replace Iyiegbuniwe, who was the only surprise of the five players let go Saturday by Seattle.
Iyiegbuniwe, a vested veteran, becomes an immediate free agent while the other four will now go on waivers.
Iyiegbuniwe played the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears when new Seahawks associate head coach-defense Sean Desai was on the staff and was expected to add veteran linebacker depth as well as fill out special teams in Seattle.
But Iyiegbuniwe struggled across 42 snaps in two preseason games with Seattle, credited with four total tackles and two of the Seahawks’ 14 missed tackles in Thursday’s 27-11 loss to the Bears.
And he was on the field appearing to take a bad angle on a 33-yard punt return by Chicago’s Velus Jones Jr. in the first quarter that helped set up the Bears’ first TD, one of three long returns Chicago had on the night (the others were kickoff returns of 58 and 31 yards).
Brewer, Bolden, Gotel and Jones are all undrafted rookie free agents. Gotel, a native of Tacoma who played at Lakes High before playing collegiately at West Florida, had one tackle in 37 snaps in Seattle’s two preseason games.
Panthers rookie Corral injured: Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time.
Coach Matt Rhule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots on Friday night after his foot got stepped on.
Rams rookie Bruss out for season: Rams rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee during a preseason game.
The Rams also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, a Super Bowl starter.
Basketball
Chicago posts record rout of New York
CHICAGO — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3.
The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a trip to the WNBA semifinals at stake.
Candace Parker added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Sky, who broke their own WNBA record for largest margin of victory in the playoffs. Chicago won by 36 at home in Game 3 of the Finals against the Phoenix Mercury last year.
Johnson joins Kansas St.: Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career.
Motor sports
Larson wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course but came together after the final restart. Byron swung wide coming out of the first turn, a 90-degree downhill right-hander, and the two were side-by-side up through the esses before they collided. Larson was in the perfect spot to take advantage and zoomed past into the lead, holding off Allmendinger for his first road course win in the series.
The 40-year-old Allmendinger had won three of the four road course races in the series so far this season for Kaulig Racing.
Sammy Smith was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala.
Elliott wins Cup pole: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup poleat Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot. Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile natural terrain road course.
Briefly
Baseball: Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was held out of the lineup against the Braves after being taken to a hospital the previous night because of shortness of breath. ... The Cubs placed right-handed starter Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL.
Soccer: Chelsea banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League
Golf: Patrick Cantlay shot a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at the BMW Championship. ... Will Zalatoris felt pain in his lower back and withdrew after four holes at the BMW Championship. ... Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 to make up seven strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour. ... Play was suspended for the day at the Czech Masters after the course was flooded following heavy rain.
Sailing: Peter Burling steered New Zealand to a dominating second straight SailGP regatta victory, winning all three fleet races and then routing France and Denmark in the podium race at the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix.
Cycling: Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader’s red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett won the sprint finish in the second stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.