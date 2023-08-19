Soccer
Sweden beats Australia for bronze medal
BRISBANE, Australia — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts.
The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia.
“It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team,” Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.”
It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their country during their run to the semifinals for the first time.
The tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand has set attendance records, and two of Australia’s matches became the most-watched programs on domestic commercial TV in 20 years.
With the Sydney Opera House lit up in the green-and-gold colors of Australia and supporters flocking to fan zones to watch on giant screens in cities across the country, there was still hope of some kind of medal for the Matildas.
Ultimately, it ended with back-to-back losses to the No. 3- and No. 4-ranked teams in the world even with star striker Sam Kerr back in the starting lineup.
“We wanted to win, we wanted to have some hardware to take home. Wasn’t to be,” Kerr said. But, “the way the fans have got behind us, the way girls have carried themselves, I think we’ve proven to the world we are a footballing nation.
“We couldn’t get it done tonight, but hopefully we’ve inspired people for many years to come.”
Track and field
Crouser retains shot put title at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — OK, so, Ryan Crouser didn’t set a new world record. This win felt even better than that.
Just before the American shot-putter was scheduled to leave for the world athletics championships in Budapest, Crouser was diagnosed with two blood clots in his lower leg. The doctors told him it was safe to fly and it was up to him and his family whether to compete.
He showed up and defended his world title Saturday night with a championship-record throw of 23.51 meters (77 feet, 1 3/4 inches) using a new technique he invented that’s been dubbed the “Crouser Slide.”
Moments after his final attempt, Crouser dropped to his knees and lifted his arms in the air.
“After all that, it was the best performance of my life, given the health issues, the stress and all of it,” Crouser said. “The last throw was testament to all the hard work and dedication over the last year. The last few days have been hard, so with all that has happened it was a phenomenal throw.”
Crouser set the standard with his first attempt of 22.63 (74-3). No one could catch him as Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri took second and Crouser’s teammate and 2019 world champion Joe Kovacs earned bronze.
While Crouser was steady in the field, runners were tumbling on the track.
Dutch runner Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in the home stretch of the 10,000 meters, spoiling her bid to win three medals like she did at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
“I am keeping my smile but it is really hard,” Hassan said. “I am very disappointed.”
Hassan’s fall opened the door for Gudaf Tsegay to lead an Ethiopian sweep. Tsegay defeated Letesenbet Gidey by .98 seconds. Ejgayehu Taye finished third.
Another tumble came in the final race of the night, the 4x400 mixed relay. Netherlands runner Femke Bol suffered a cramp and fell right before the finish line, her baton bouncing across the finish line as she hit the track. Alexis Holmes went by for a win for the United States.
The lineup for the Americans going into the final of the 4x400 mixed relay didn’t include Gabby Thomas, the 200-meter sprinter who said she was planning on running in all three relays (mixed, the women’s 4x100 and the women’s 4x400).
Briefly
Baseball: The Tigers designated Eric Haase for assignment and signed free agent catcher Carson Kelly. ... Phillies placed Ranger Suarez on the 15-day IL with a strained right hamstring. ... Brewers Rowdy Tellez rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the IL.
Football: Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a “medical episode” and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital. Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Motor sports: Denny Hamlin will start from the pole at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, the third time the NASCAR driver will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at a road course this season.
Golf: Scottie Scheffler shot a 6-under 64 for a share of the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick in a BMW Championship. ... Daniel Brown (67) and Gabriella Cowley (67) will take leads into the final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which is co-sanctioned by the European tour and LPGA Tour.
Tennis: Coco Gauff beat No.-1 ranked Iga Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to Sunday’s final in the Western & Southern Open.
Olympics: Another Paris Olympics test run in the Seine River was canceled because of concerns about water quality, in a fresh blow to Games organizers and the city’s ambitions to reopen the iconic river to public swimming. Triathlon swimmers took to the Seine in competition on Thursday and Friday, but results of water quality tests showed “significant discrepancies” leading up to the paratriathlon events. The competition was transformed into a duathlon of just running and biking.
Wrestling: Ohio State two-time Big Ten champion Sammy Sasso was shot in Columbus and was in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.