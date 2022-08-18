Baseball
Boy hurt in fall at LLWS alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday and was listed in critical condition Tuesday.
But according to a post Thursday on an Instagram account the family set up to share updates, he is now back in a standard hospital room and can communicate with his parents, Jace and Nancy, and other family members.
A video attached to the post also showed Easton drinking and feeding himself.
Rockies’ Senzatela, Blackmon exit with injuries: Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado’s game against St. Louis in the second inning because of leg injuries.
Football
NCAA rules changes address targeting
INDIANAPOLIS — College football players penalized for targeting can have part of their punishment appealed, players faking injuries to stop the clock might not get away with it like they used to and blocking below the waist has been restricted further.
All are among the changes that will go into effect this season, which starts with 11 Bowl Subdivision games Aug. 27.
Targeting, generally defined as leading with the helmet to make forcible above-the-shoulder contact with an opponent, continues to carry with it a 15-yard penalty and the ejection of the flagged player. Players ejected in the second half are required to sit out the first half of the following game.
The new rule allows the conference office to request a review from the national coordinator of officials for a second-half targeting foul. If it’s obvious a player was incorrectly penalized for targeting, the player would be cleared to play in the first half of the next game.
Connecticut DC takes leave: Connecticut defensive coordinator Lou Spanos has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, but is expected to return this season.
High school
Utah officials looked into athlete’s gender
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah high school athletics association secretly investigated a female athlete — without telling her or her parents — after receiving complaints from the parents of two girls she had defeated in competition questioning whether the girl was transgender.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah High School Activities Association and the girl’s high school determined she indeed was female after poring through school records dating back to kindergarten.
Association spokesman David Spatafore told lawmakers that the girl and her family weren’t told of the investigation to spare them embarrassment and “to keep the matter private,” the Tribune reported Thursday.
Spatafore told a legislative hearing on transgender athletes that the parents of the second- and third-place finishers in a competition last year filed a complaint with the association after the girl won first place in an event “by a wide margin,” the Tribune said.
Briefly
Basketball: NBA champions Patrick McCaw, Norris Cole and Jodie Meeks are among the 15 players who have been invited by USA Basketball to training camp for the FIBA AmeriCup tournament.
Soccer: World Cup ticket sales have reached 2.45 million, FIFA said, with more than 500,000 seats still available three months before the tournament starts in Qatar. ... Chelsea has started an investigation into an incident of alleged racist abuse during its Premier League match against Tottenham.
Hockey: The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Nashville in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. ... The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association is resuming its Dream Gap barnstorming tour for a fourth consecutive year, while still developing plans to launch a professional league.
Court: Chad Brown, 43, a prominent New York-based horse trainer whose Early Voting won this year’s Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said.
Golf: Jessica Korda made three eagles in an 11-under 61 that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead at the Aramco Team Series. ... Louis de Jager shot an 8-under 64 to equal the course record and take a one-shot lead over two-time champion Thomas Pieters at the Czech Masters.
Tennis: The U.S. Open singles champions will receive $2.6 million this year, with total player compensation for the Grand Slam tournament surpassing $60 million. ... American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals.
Doping: Irina Tarasova, a Russian shot putter who reached the 2012 Olympic final, was banned for two years based on 10-year-old evidence of state-backed doping that had long been hidden in a Moscow laboratory database.
Cycling: Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana withdrew from the Spanish Vuelta to defend himself against his disqualification from the Tour de France for misuse of an opioid.
Television: The Big Ten announced it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC worth $7 billion to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games.
Obituary: FIU football player Luke Knox, 22, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died. The cause was not revealed.
