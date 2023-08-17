Soccer
Kilgore named interim women’s coach
Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Thursday.
Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1 1/2 years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.
Andonovski’s resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.
“While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world. I will be forever thankful to the U.S. Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team,” Andonovski said in a statement.
Previously, Kilgore was an assistant coach with the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League and worked with numerous U.S. youth women’s national teams. She’s spent 15 years in the college game, as a head coach at UC-Davis and an assistant at Pepperdine before landing the top job there.
Kilgore will lead the U.S. team in a pair of exhibition matches against South Africa on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati and on Sept. 24 in Chicago.
Messi makes list for UEFA best player award: Lionel Messi made the three-man shortlist for the UEFA award as the best player in Europe last season. The World Cup-winning captain from Argentina is up against Manchester City teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.
Motor sports
Former F1 driver Massa claims conspiracy
SAO PAULO — Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa has accused auto racing’s governing body of conspiring to prevent him from winning the 2008 title, and the Brazilian claims he is the “rightful” champion.
Massa, who was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 season, made his claim in a letter sent to the FIA in the first step of a legal battle to take place in Britain.
A member of Massa’s management team told The Associated Press on Thursday that the letter was also sent to Formula One Management, alleging the two bodies failed to act after learning that same year that Renault’s Nelson Piquet Jr. had deliberately crashed at the Singapore Grand Prix to help then-teammate Fernando Alonso win the race.
The crash caused a safety car to come in with Massa in the lead and squandered his advantage. A calamitous pit stop at the Ferrari boxes soon after cost the Brazilian the race, where he finished 13th.
McLaren’s Hamilton finished third in Singapore. The British driver went on to lift the first of his seven titles that year with a dramatic fifth-place finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was won by Massa. The difference between the two drivers was one point.
“Simply put, Mr. Massa is the rightful 2008 champion, and F1 and the FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that stripped him of that title,” the letter states.
Massa’s letter was triggered by an interview of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who said in March that he was aware of Piquet’s deliberate crash in that same year but chose not to investigate it until Hamilton received the season’s title at an FIA ceremony.
Massa argues that such decision is also a breach of contract, accusing the two bodies of failing to preserve the integrity of the sport.
NASCAR announces suspensions: NASCAR indefinitely suspended part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White following their recent arrests for allegedly driving while impaired.
The sanctioning body also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage, who was arrested last week on charges he failed to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Courage, 44, was operating E33 Motorsports & Development in Mooresville. The business promotes itself as helping find and develop young drivers for NASCAR and other series.
Courage was convicted in California in 2008 on 14 sex offenses, the sheriff’s office said.
Briefly
College: Approximately 1,000 former Northwestern University athletes sent a letter condemning hazing while defending the school’s culture, saying allegations of abuse within the football program and other men’s and women’s teams do not reflect their experiences.
Baseball: White Sox Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting reduced to five games under a settlement with MLB.
Football: Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage will miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee. ... Titans receiver Treylon Burks avoided a major injury in his left knee. ... Lions receiver Jameson Williams will likely miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury.
Court: Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute.
Golf: Four players, Gabrielle Cowley, Ellinor Sudow, Kim Metraux and Karis Davidson, were tied for the LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational lead after shooting a 4-under 69. ... Daniel Brown shot 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the European tour.
Tennis: Men and women will use the same tennis ball this year at the U.S. Open, satisfying some women who complained last year they were hitting an inferior product.
Track and field: World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan had her suspension lifted after an appeals panel found she had not violated antidoping rules for missing tests.
