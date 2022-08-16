Football
Simon Fraser moves four games to U.S.
BURNABY, British Columbia — Simon Fraser will move four of its home football games across the border to Blaine, Washington for the upcoming season due to COVID-19 entry requirements to Canada, the school announced Tuesday.
Simon Fraser plays at the Division II level and is the only Canadian school that is a member of the NCAA. Visitors entering Canada are currently required to be fully vaccinated.
Simon Fraser’s games against Texas A&M-Kingsville (Oct. 1), Western New Mexico (Oct. 22), Angelo State (Oct. 29) and West Texas A&M (Nov. 12) are being moved to the stadium in Blaine that has an artificial turf field and covered seating for 2,000. Blaine is the last town in Washington along Interstate 5 before reaching the border with Canada.
“We are all looking forward to a time when the impact of the global pandemic will be behind us,” Simon Fraser athletic director Theresa Hanson said. “This news is especially disappointing for our student-athletes, but we continue to support them and advocate for ways to ensure they can train and compete. We are looking forward to creating a home-field atmosphere in Blaine for these games.”
Simon Fraser is a member of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference but for football is an affiliate member of the Lone Star Conference. Central Washington and Western Oregon are also GNAC members with affiliation in the Lone Star Conference for football.
Along with moving the four games across the border, Simon Fraser canceled a Sept. 10 non-conference game with Montana State-Northern. Simon Fraser will play one conference game at its on-campus home field on Sept. 17 against Central Washington, and host the University of British Columbia on Dec. 2.
No additional damage to Wilson’s knee: Zach Wilson and the Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee. Wilson had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks.
Bozeman carted off with leg injury: Carolina center Bradley Bozeman left a joint practice session with New England on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury. Bozeman got tangled up during an 11-on-11 period and was attended to by trainers for several minutes.
Smith-Schuster misses practice: JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with Kansas City because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.
Becton placed on season-ending IR: Mekhi Becton’s third season with the Jets is officially over before it even started. The starting right tackle was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a chip fracture in his right kneecap suffered during practice.
Browns lose Harris for season: Cleveland starting center Nick Harris was officially placed on injured reserve and will miss the season with a knee injury suffered on the second snap of Cleveland’s exhibition opener.
Baseball
Utah player injured in dorm fall at LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah was in critical condition Tuesday with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex.
Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. The Little League World Series is set to begin Wednesday in Williamsport. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team.
“I’ve always been a firm believer of prayer and the power that comes with it, and I feel like if people continue to rally around us that he will make a full recovery,” Oliverson told KSL-TV. “Right now it’s slow. They keep telling me it’s a cross-country race.”
Oliverson gave an update on his son’s condition through Facebook and said doctors told him his son had punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and needed a piece of skull removed.
A’s release Piscotty: Oakland released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.
Carrasco likely out a month: Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique.
Pirates’ Castro suspended one game: Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Basebal for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.
Briefly
Basketball: The NBA will be off on Election Day. The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections.
Soccer: The suspended World Cup qualifying game between Brazil and Argentina will not be played, the two countries’ governing soccer bodies said after reaching a deal with FIFA to cancel the match. Both teams agreed to pay a fine for not playing the qualifier. ... Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen says he received death threats and an avalanche of abuse online after Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez was ejected for headbutting him in a Premier League game.
Golf: Tiger Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. One person invited to the meeting said it was to get on the same page against LIV Golf, along with taking more ownership in the direction of the PGA Tour.
Tennis: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.
