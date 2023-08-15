Obituary
Former Seahawks RB Collins dies at 28
Alex Collins, a running back and fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 who became something of a fan favorite due to his love of Irish dancing and incorporating that into his touchdown celebrations, died Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., according to media reports.
Collins was 28.
“Absolutely heartbroken,” a tweet from the Seahawks read. “Prayers are with the Collins family.”
Media reports stated Collins’ Suzuki motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet SUV on Sunday night, resulting in Collins’ death.
Reports stated that investigators said: “At some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue. As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting.”
Collins’ family released a statement through the Seahawks that read, in part: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning. Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world.”
Football
Georgia No. 1, Washington 10th in AP poll
Georgia will begin its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.
The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan, which received two first-place votes and has its best preseason rankings since being No. 2 in 1991. The Wolverines’ Big Ten rival, Ohio State, is No. 3 with one first-place vote.
Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason ranking in more than a decade, and LSU starts at No. 5, its best preseason ranking since 2016.
Rounding out the top 10 is Southern California at No. 6 followed by Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington. The Huskies finished the 2022 season as the No. 8 ranked team with a record of 11-2 after beating Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Kansas announces renovations to Memorial Stadium: The University of Kansas will begin sweeping renovations to Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex at the end of the season, representing the first steps toward a new multi-use district on the edge of campus.
The school said that it has set an initial fundraising goal of $300 million for the football changes and upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse, the historic home of the Jayhawks’ basketball programs, which have already begun.
Jets activate Hall from PUP list: Jets second-year running back Breece Hall was activated from the physically unable to perform list — a day after the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dalvin Cook.
Browns Conklin in concussion protocol: Browns right tackle Jack Conklin sustained a concussion and is league protocols. The 28-year-old Conklin is in his fourth season with Cleveland.
Bills place Shell on reserve-retired list: Recently signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not present at the Bills’ practice, with the team announcing the 31-year-old intends to retire after seven NFL seasons.
Briefly
Baseball: Braves recalled Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL. ... Blue Jays activated Jordan Romano off the 15-day IL. ... Twins reinstated Royce Lewis from the IL. ... Rangers signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a minor league contract.
Soccer: Longtime Sheffield forward Billy Sharp joined the LA Galaxy for the rest of the MLS season. ... Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined potentially for up to four months because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury. ... Neymar completed a move to Al Hilal after six seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.
Hockey: The Carolina Hurricanes extended the lease at their arena in Raleigh for 20 years through the 2043-44 NHL season. The extension comes with major renovations to the building and development of the land around it into a dining and entertainment district with multifamily homes, a hotel and a separate music venue. ... Montreal traded defenseman Jeff Petry to Detroit for 24-year-old defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick.
Court: Umpire Angel Hernandez lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case. ... ESPN and host Sage Steele have settled a lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made about the company’s policy requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Steele posted on social media that she is leaving the company, where she has worked since 2007.
Motor sports: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing parted with driver Jack Harvey and will put Conor Daly in its No. 30 car when the IndyCar Series resumes its season Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.
Doping: Richard Freeman, the former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky, was given a four-year ban from all sports for violating anti-doping rules.
