Football
Huskies Kirkland to miss season opener
UW sixth-year senior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland will miss the season opener against Kent State on Sept. 3 as a condition of his NCAA reinstatement, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Saturday.
The 6-foot-7, 340-pound tackle initially declared for the 2022 NFL draft and hired an agent, before learning he needed ankle surgery and withdrawing from the draft. The NCAA cleared Kirkland to return for his sixth and final season of eligibility on May 4 … though the Kent State condition was not made public until Saturday.
“I don’t want to use the word suspension, because he didn’t do anything wrong,” DeBoer said.
An appeal of that decision — not suspension! — was unsuccessful.
“Jaxson’s been so positive throughout this whole process that he’s just happy that he gets a chance to come back and play,” DeBoer said. “Glass half-full or empty, he’s choosing to be in the mindset of having the glass half-full. He’s excited that he gets this season to be able to end his UW career the right way.”
The son of former UW offensive lineman and captain Dean Kirkland, Jaxson was named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer at left tackle in both 2020 and 2021. He has started 39 games across the last four seasons. The former Jesuit High School standout signed with Washington as a three-star recruit in 2017 over offers from UCLA, Cal, Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas Tech and Washington State.
In Kirkland’s absence, sophomore Troy Fautanu — who otherwise will play beside Kirkland at left guard — will likely slide to left tackle, with sophomore Nate Kalepo filling in at left guard. Sophomore Julius Buelow has taken some starting snaps at left tackle in the last few weeks as well.
Ale expected to be back for opener: One player UW fans will likely see against Kent State on Sept. 3 is junior defensive lineman and assumed starter Ulumoo Ale, who was carted off the practice field with what looked like a significant left leg injury on Wednesday. DeBoer said that the converted offensive lineman is expected to miss a couple weeks but will be back “for the first game for sure.”
“He has such a big leg that it was hard to figure out what was wrong when we were on the field,” DeBoer said of Ale, who had an air brace wrapped around his leg before being carted away. “But it’s great to see him walking around already and doing his thing. We expect him back playing in week one.”
A 6-6, 333-pound fifth-year junior, Ale started 10 games at left guard across the last two seasons but is expected to be an impact player on the UW defensive line this fall.
Notre Dame loses Davis: Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.
NFLPA president blasts Soldier Field conditions: The president of the NFL Players Association blasted the conditions at Soldier Field, and he didn’t exactly get an argument from the Chicago Bears or Kansas City Chiefs after their preseason game.
Union president JC Tretter tweeted the field was not up to NFL standards.
“The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards,” he wrote. “We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better.”
Wilson out 2-4 weeks: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee.
Browns’ Harris likely needs season-ending surgery: Cleveland starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Harris’ injury or test results.
Briefly
Baseball: Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to be ready for opening day next year following season-ending left hip surgery.
Soccer: American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille. ... Lille winger Tim Weah is expected to be sidelined for at least a week after the United States international picked up a foot injury.
Hockey: San Jose defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov will miss the first few months of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. ... The Blackhawks agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev. ... Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.
Golf: J.J. Spaun maintained his one-shot lead after shooting a 2-under 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. ... Ewen Ferguson extended his lead to three strokes by shooting 2-under 68 at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. ... American Amanda Doherty led for the third straight day and was still one shot ahead, on 12-under 206 for the tournament, in her bid for a first LPGA Tour title. ... Saki Baba of Japan routed American Bailey Shoemaker 7 and 6 at Chambers Bay to reach the U.S. Women’s Amateur final. The 17-year-old Baba will face 21-year-old Canadian Monet Chun in the 36-hole final Sunday.
Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 inthe National Bank Open semifinals. ... Two-time champion Simona Halep advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Swimming: Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania became the youngest swimmer to break the world record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool. Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships.
