Golf
Vu, Hall take lead after Ewing’s collapse
WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — Lilia Vu moved into position to become the first American this century to win multiple women’s majors in the same year.
She’s got company atop the leaderboard in home favorite Charley Hull at the Women’s British Open.
The final major of the year came to life Saturday at Walton Heath thanks to a third-round collapse from overnight leader Ally Ewing, whose five-shot advantage lasted nine holes before she was swallowed up by a slew of chasers.
First it was Vu, who won the Chevron Championship in April, and then came another American in Angel Yin before Hull made three straight birdies from No. 15 to join the party.
Vu (67) and Hull (68) shared the lead on 9-under par at the end of the round. One shot back was Yin (67), who lost a playoff to Vu at the Chevron, and Hyo Joo Kim (68), and Ewing was two off the lead after shooting 3-over 75 — nine strokes worse than her second round.
Glover maintains FedEx Cup lead: Lucas Glover got enough out of his round for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a chance to lock up a spot in the Tour Championship.
Soccer
Australia edges France on penalties, advances
BRISBANE, Australia — Mackenzie Arnold’s impact on Australia’s biggest Women’s World Cup moment was so immense that it’s hardly surprising it took vanquished France coach Herve Renard to describe it best.
“We came up against a Goliath of a goalie. What a game,” Renard said.
Australia won a penalty shootout 7-6 against Renard’s team after their quarterfinal ended 0-0 in regulation and extra time on Saturday.
Arnold was “the winning factor,” the French coach acknowledged, “both in normal time but also in extra time and then during the shootout.”
Indeed. Arnold was instrumental in Australia advancing to the semifinals for the first time and ending the so-called curse of the host nation.
Cortnee Vine, playing in her first World Cup and going on late as a substitute, was the 10th in a line of 11 penalty takers picked for Australia. She strode to the spot, aiming to finish off where two of her teammates couldn’t, and calmly converted to give the Matildas a famous victory.
The Australians became the only hosts other than the United States to win a quarterfinal in nine Women’s World Cups.
England edges Colombia: Alessia Russo fired England into the semifinals with a second-half goal to beat Colombia 2-1 in a game that showcased the resolve of Sarina Wiegman’s team and set up a clash with co-host Australia.
“We always find a way through,” said Russo, whose goal completed a come-from-behind win after Leicy Santos had given Colombia a first-half lead. “One of the strongest things about this team is we never give up.”
England advanced to the last four for the third consecutive Women’s World Cup, despite going into the tournament with a host of key players out injured.
American Green racially abused in German Cup game: American Julian Green was the victim of racist abuse in a German Cup game. Green, who is Black, was playing for Greuther Fuerth against host Hallescher FC in the first round of the competition.
On the Fuerth club website, Green said a spectator racially abused him during the game. Fuerth coach Alex Zorniger said the abuse occurred repeatedly and called for other fans to intervene in cases of racist abuse.
Baseball
Ramirez has suspension reduced
Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.
Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won’t play Saturday or Sunday.
Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.
Short hops: Rays Shane McClanahan is done for the regular season due to a left arm injury. ... Tigers Javier Baez was scratched because of right knee soreness. ... Astros Jose Abreu and Phil Maton were placed on the IL.
Briefly
Basketball: Anthony Edwards led a balanced effort with 15 points, Jalen Brunson added 11 points and eight assists, and the U.S. World Cup team beat Slovenia 92-62 in an exhibition game.
Football: For the second straight year, Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a season-ending pectoral injury.
Motor sports: Scott Dixon kept his cool after getting spun around on the opening lap of the Indianapolis Grand Prix, used Graham Rahal’s late pit stop to take the lead and then held off the hard-charging pole winner for his first victory of the season by 0.4779 seconds. ... Daniel Suarez posted the fastest lap time in Brickyard 200 qualifying, claiming his first pole since July 2019. The Mexican driver completed Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 27.968 seconds.
Cycling: Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock pulled away from a star-studded field on a technical course through Scotland’s Glentress Forest, then held off the fast-finishing Samuel Gaze to win the mountain bike title on the penultimate day of the world championships. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the women’s mountain bike gold medal for the fifth time.
