Basketball
Russell’s No. 6 being retired across NBA
Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams.
“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”
Players who currently wear No. 6 may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again, the league said.
All NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, the league said, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.
USA Basketball picks roster for World Cup qualifiers: USA Basketball has picked its 12-man roster for World Cup qualifying, as the Americans look to move closer to clinching a spot in the field for next year’s event.
Jim Boylen will return as coach, assisted again by Ty Ellis and Othella Harrington.
The roster will include six players — Michael Frazier II, Langston Galloway, David Stockton, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins and Eric Mika — who were with the Americans for the last qualifying window in July.
The other six players for games on Aug. 25 in Las Vegas against Uruguay and at Colombia on Aug. 29 are Tyler Cavanaugh, Malik Ellison, Dewan Hernandez, Mac McClung, Robert Woodard II and McKinley Wright IV.
MSU gives Izzo new deal: Michigan State signed coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year.
The school said that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month.
Football
Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season, a person familiar with his defense told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Watson, who is facing a potential yearlong ban for sexual misconduct, would agree to a lesser penalty in a settlement, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.
The biggest question is whether the NFL would make this compromise.
The league is seeking a minimum suspension of 17 games, a significant fine over $5 million and wants Watson to be required to undergo evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts before he could be reinstated.
Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility: David Tepper’s real estate company proposed to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan.
The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility fell apart after highly-publicized disputes between Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County.
Jets signing Brown: The Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown agreed to terms on a two-year contract.
Shaheen trade to Texans off: Tight end Adam Shaheen is back with the Dolphins after his trade to the Texans was called off because he failed a physical
Brady taking 11-day break: Tom Brady was excused from training camp, the first day of what Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said was a planned, 11-day absence from the team to address “personal things.”
Cousins out with illness: Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was absent from practice because of an illness.
White retires: James White, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the Patriots’ historic comeback win over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51, announced his retirement.
Briefly
Baseball: Houston manager Dusty Baker returned for the finale of a series against Texas following a five-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19.
Soccer: FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to give host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20. ... An investigation concluded the Vancouver Whitecaps’ response to allegations of misconduct by former women’s coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr. was serious and “appropriate.”
Hockey: Vegas goalie Robin Lehner will require hip surgery and is expected to miss the upcoming season.
Motor sports: Mark Faber was named general manager of Texas Motor Speedway after the promotion of Rob Ramage to a senior vice president role for Speedway Motorsports.
Court: A San Diego woman who alleges Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sexually abused her has filed a countersuit to his defamation claim, alleging the baseball star beat her and left her bruised. ... Robert Repella who pleaded guilty to bribing a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school was sentenced to about a month in home detention.
Tennis: Casper Ruud advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals, beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4. ... Coco Gauff outlasted Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals.
Curling: Olympic champion Eve Muirhead is retiring from the sport. The 32-year-old Muirhead secured Britain’s only gold medal at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.