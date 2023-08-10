Golf
Ewing leads Women’s British Open
WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — The United States is seeking its third female major champion of 2023 at the AIG Women’s British Open this week.
Few would have predicted Ally Ewing leading the charge.
Ewing made eagle from 5 feet at the par-5 16th to leapfrog a five-way tie for first place and parred the last two holes to shoot 4-under 68 for the solo lead at Walton Heath in the opening round of the year’s final major.
Ranked No. 39, Ewing missed the cut in two of the last three majors and her most recent top-10 finish in the biggest events in golf came at the Chevron Championship in early 2021.
“I set myself a little bit of a target, although this is probably conservative ... finish the first round top 30 or better. That’s what I had in mind,” Ewing said. “That’s what I had in mind going into a major. That doesn’t mean that a top 30 is what I’m trying to shoot for.”
She has a long way to go to win her first major at the age of 30, even if she’ll be comforted that the names right behind her are hardly the biggest in the women’s game.
Only one of the five players to shoot 69 is a former major winner — Jeongeun Lee6, the Women’s U.S. Open champion from 2019 — and she has dropped to No. 94 in the rankings.
Also tied for second place were Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark, Perrine Delacour of France, Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand and Amy Yang of South Korea.
Court
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States.
A panel of three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday, denying an appeal from Favre.
His attorneys said in written arguments in May that the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making “utterly meritless” legal arguments in suing the retired quarterback.
On April 24, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied Favre’s request to be removed from the lawsuit, which has more than three dozen people or businesses as defendants. Favre asked the Supreme Court to overturn Peterson’s decision.
York being sued over insider trading accusations: San Francisco 49ers chief executive Jed York is being sued over accusations of insider trading related to his role on the board of an online educational company.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that two shareholder lawsuits have been filed against York and other directors of Santa Clara-based Chegg Inc.
The suits allege that York and other directors of Chegg hid the company’s role in helping college students cheat on online exams during the pandemic.
Cyclones’ Brock and ex-Hawkeye Bruce among latest charged in gambling investigation: Jirehl Brock and three other Iowa State football players along with three current or former Iowa football players and a student assistant were charged in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at the two schools.
A total of 15 football and basketball players and staffers with ties to the schools have been charged since last week in the ongoing investigation. Current athletes face a loss of eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules.
Brock and ISU teammates Isaiah Lee, DeShawn Hanika and Jacob Remsburg were charged in Story County on suspicion of tampering with records. Former Iowa players Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy, current Iowa player Jack Johnson and student assistant Owen O’Brien face the same charge in Johnson County.
Breeland facing multiple charges: Former NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who had an interception in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers, is facing multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle, firearms and illegal drugs.
The 31-year-old Breeland is facing charges that include possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a title, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Briefly
College: The newly renamed Coastal Athletic Association announced that its board of directors approved adding Bryant University as its 16th football member effective July 1, 2024.
Soccer: United States goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joined Belgian team K.A.S. Eupen on a season-long loan. ... England midfielder Lauren James was handed a two-match ban following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup. ... Taxi Fountas and D.C. United mutually agreed to terminate the forward’s contract immediately after the league determined there were what it called “credible allegations” he used prohibited and discriminatory language toward another player. ... Tottenham and Bayern Munich reportedly have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Harry Kane — for a deal worth more than $110 million. ... Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain.
Motor sports: Suspended NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has asked Legacy Motor Club to release him from his contract so he can begin working toward reinstatement.
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments this year.
Cycling: American Chloe Dygert won the gold medal in the time trial at the world championships, finishing in a time of 46 minutes, 59.80 seconds.
Television: The NFL is making additional moves to reach more fans with direct-to-consumer offerings. The league announced that NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be available on “NFL+,” the streaming service the league launched last year.
