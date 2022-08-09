Basketball
Jackson on Australia’s World Cup roster
SYDNEY — As expected, Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in her comeback to international basketball.
Not so expected were the tears that came when the 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-player team by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport.
“There were a lot of emotions when Sandy rang me, I had a bit of a cry to be honest,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I have been working my body hard, and I didn’t honestly know if it was going to hold up to my intense training regime, but it has and I’m feeling good.”
Court
Judge denies LIV golfers bid for postseason
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason.
Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour.
The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week.
Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap: Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, said he was hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap that could result in Russia’s release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.
Richardson declined to discuss the current status of negotiations with Russia over Griner or Whelan or to explain what role he may be playing in the talks.
Football
Owners approve Broncos sale to Walton group
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The record $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law was unanimously approved Tuesday by NFL owners, the expected final step in the transfer from the family of the late Pat Bowlen.
The vote was taken at a league meeting at a hotel in Minnesota, where Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner, were introduced to the media by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. With an estimated worth of $60 billion, Walton — the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton — becomes the wealthiest owner in the league.
McVay has contract extension with Rams: Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Rams. McVay didn’t say exactly when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp.
Rivera fires defensive line coach: Washington coach Ron Rivera fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant.
Bears star Smith requests trade: Bears general manager Ryan Poles plans to continue to work for a contract extension with linebacker Roquan Smith instead of his request to be traded. Smith, who is under contract through the 2022 season, is staging a “hold-in” and attending practices without actually practicing until he gets an extension.
Becton’s season likely over: Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will “more than likely” miss the entire season because of another injury to his surgically repaired right knee.
Browns’ Grant suffers Achilles injury: Cleveland wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field with a torn left Achilles tendon.
Titans add pair of safeties: Tennessee signed a pair of safeties, adding Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton.
Shelton joins Chiefs: Kansas City agreed with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton on a contract for the coming season.
Cincinnati stadium sells naming rights: The home of the Cincinnati Bengals will no longer carry the name of team founder and NFL pioneer Paul Brown. Paycor, a Cincinnati-based provider of human resources software, has bought the naming rights to the stadium.
Georgia plans $68.5M stadium overhaul: The University of Georgia is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors.
Briefly
Baseball: Bryce Harper will continue as the team’s designated hitter and not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb. ... Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident and will miss the rest of the season, ... The Blue Jays signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract.
Hockey: Andrea Skinner was appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors. ... Carolina re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract.
Tennis: Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. ... Alex de Minaur beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a first-round match at the National Bank Open.
Boxing: Tyson Fury announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora.
Track and field: Tony Minichiello, the coach who helped British star Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic and world titles, was effectively banned for life for misconduct including “sexually physical behavior” with unidentified athletes over a 15-year period.
Television: As the Big Ten prepares to become a 16-team superconference, it is ending a 40-year relationship with ESPN and moving toward partnerships with two new networks.
