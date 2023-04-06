Transgender
U.S would bar full ban on athletes
WASHINGTON — Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday from the Biden administration, but teams could create some limits in certain cases — for example, to ensure fairness.
The proposed rule sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities. If finalized, the proposal would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation enacted in 1972.
It must undergo a lengthy approval process, however, and it’s almost certain to face challenges from opponents.
The proposal comes on the same day that the Supreme Court said a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia can continue competing on her middle school track and cross-country teams while legal battles over the state’s transgender law continue. The law bans transgender athletes from female teams.
All told, at least 16 states now have bans in effect covering at least high school interscholastic sports. Some also extend to intramural, club or college sports. Enforcement of bans in at least three states has been put on hold by courts, and one more has adopted a ban that doesn’t take effect until July.
Under the Education Department’s proposed rule, no school or college that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a “one-size-fits-all” policy that categorically bans trans students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Such policies would be considered a violation of Title IX.
Still, it leaves room for schools to develop team eligibility rules that could ultimately result in restrictions around participation.
That would be allowed only if it serves “important educational objectives,” such as fairness in competition and reduction of injury risks.
College Basketball
Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s governor took a shot at the city of Houston following the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, which was held in that city last weekend.
Gov. Ned Lamont, who traveled to Houston and was on hand Monday night to watch the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team win its fifth NCAA Tournament championship, talked about his visit earlier this week on WPLR-FM’s Chaz and AJ show.
“After winning the semifinals, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt ugly,” the Democrat said. “Not much there.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, also a Democrat, responded that he did not appreciate the governor “throwing shade” at his city after it went to the trouble to “feed you, dine you, host you, house you.”
“And you’re going to go back and talk about ‘butt ugly?’ Which end was he looking from?” Turner said on KHOU-TV.
Lamont made an apology of sorts on Thursday after being asked about his comments during an unrelated news event.
LSU women honored with parade: The LSU Tigers paraded across campus and into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for ceremonies to honor their first NCAA women’s national championship, captured Sunday with a 102-85 victory over Iowa in Dallas.
LSU accepts Biden invitation: LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House. There is currently no set date for a White House visit.
Jaquez Jr. declares for draft: UCLA senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. declared for the NBA draft.
Briefly
Baseball: A San Francisco minor leaguer called Fernando Tatis Jr. a “cheater” on Twitter after he hit a mammoth home run in a Triple-A game while on a rehab assignment. ... Braves rookie left-hander Jared Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on and will start against the Padres on Friday.
Pro basketball: The NBA denied a protest by the Dallas Mavericks over a confusing sequence that led to an uncontested basket for Golden State in a two-point win by the Warriors.
Football: The Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. ... Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is returning to the Bills on a one-year contract.
Soccer: World Cup winner Argentina topped the FIFA rankings for the first time in six years. ... Roma’s current and former American owners and Lazio president Claudio Lotito are among numerous officials at the two clubs being investigated by Italian authorities for false accounting via alleged abuse of capital gains in the transfer market.
Hockey: The Canadiens’ Denis Gurianov decided not to wear his team’s themed warmup jersey for Pride night, citing family reasons. ... Alex Killorn of the Lightning and Adam Fox of the Rangers were fined $5,000 apiece for separate slashing incidents. ... Katerina Mrazova scored on a rebound on a delayed penalty at 3:16 of overtime to give the Czech Republic a 2-1 victory over Japan at the women’s world championship.
Motor sports: Denny Hamlin’s penalties for hitting Ross Chastain from behind at Phoenix last month will stand, according to a decision by a NASCAR appeals panel. ... The Hendrick Motorsports teams of points leader Alex Bowman and two-time winner William Byron were penalized by NASCAR for violations found in the Richmond post-race inspections.
Golf: The European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission, an independent tribunal ruled.
Court: Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.