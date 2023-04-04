Basketball
Clark: Don’t criticize LSU’s Reese
NEW YORK — Iowa standout Caitlin Clark said there’s no reason for LSU’s Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Clark during the women’s NCAA championship game.
Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.
“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I’m just one that competes — and she competed,” Clark said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” adding: “I think everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.”
Beal to enter WNBA draft: Brea Beal said that she was foregoing a fifth year at South Carolina and will enter the WNBA draft.
Biden to host NCAA champs Connecticut, LSU: President Joe Biden said that he looks forward to hosting the NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams, the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University, at the White House.
Lively II to enter NBA draft: Duke’s Dereck Lively II is entering the NBA draft.
Court
New NCAA antitrust lawsuit seeks millions
The attorneys who beat the NCAA in the Supreme Court have filed a new class-action antitrust lawsuit against the association and the five wealthiest college sports conferences that seeks millions of dollars in damages for thousands of athletes.
The case was filed Tuesday in the Northern District of California, where several other landmark cases involving college sports have been heard.
The plaintiffs are listed as former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and former Auburn track athlete Keira McCarrell, but the lawsuit seeks triple damages for all current and former Division I athletes as far back as 2018.
The defendants named in the lawsuit are the NCAA, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.
Miles pleads not guilty: Darius Miles, a former University of Alabama basketball player, pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting.
Favre lawyers want lawsuit dismissed: Attorneys for retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre argued in a new court filing that a civil lawsuit against him seeking to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi’s largest ever corruption case should be dismissed because the state Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability.
European Tour gets victory over LIV: The European tour has won a key court case in the ongoing dispute with LIV Golf that allows the tour to fine players competing on the Saudi-funded rival league without permission.
Nearly 400 ex-rugby, soccer players in concussion lawsuit: The number of former players from rugby union, rugby league and soccer who are taking legal action against sports governing bodies on claims they suffered brain injuries during their careers has grown to nearly 400, a British law firm said.
Briefly
Baseball: The Minnesota Twins’ home opener was postponed because bad weather and cold is forecast. ... Rangers outfielder Josh Smith has six stitches on the lower right side of his face, a cut inside his mouth and some slight swelling, but no fractures after getting hit in the face with a pitch. ... Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation. ... Max Fried was placed on the 15-day IL by the Braves because of a strained left hamstring.
Pro Football: Safety Dallin Leavitt is staying in Green Bay. ... The Steelers re-signed safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year deal and tight end Zach Gentry on a one-year contract. ... The Raiders signed quarterback Brian Hoyer. ... Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II likely will miss the entire 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.
College football: Simon Fraser, the only Canadian college with NCAA membership, is shutting down its football program.
Soccer: A group of former players, including Aly Wagner and Brandi Chastain, joined with an investment firm to bring a NWSL team to the San Francisco Bay Area. ... Switzerland was chosen to host the Women’s European Championship in 2025. ... Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was handed an eight-game ban by the English Football Association after getting sent off for grabbing the referee in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Manchester United last month. ... Peruvian official Manuel Burga was banned for life by FIFA for the second time despite being acquitted of racketeering in a United States federal court.
Hockey: The women’s hockey world gathered for the unveiling of a new exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame celebrating the sport’s history.
Tennis: The Italian Open plans to award women the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2025. ... Madison Keys breezed into the second round of the Charleston Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Emma Navarro. ... Juan Martín del Potro is hoping for one final Grand Slam hurrah at the U.S. Open. ... Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime also withdrew from the event.
Doping: Retired British boxer Amir Khan was banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance.
Obituary: Andrew Dodson, a Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week, has died.
