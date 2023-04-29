Baseball
Rodriguez leaves game with sore back
TORONTO — Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez left Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a sore lower back. He was replaced in center field by AJ Pollock.
The 22-year-old Rodríguez won the AL Rookie of the Year award last season and was selected for the All-Star Game.
He began the day batting .236 with five homers, 13 RBI and a .745 OPS this year.
Rays reacquire Guerra from Brewers: The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from the Milwaukee Brewers for $75,000 or a player to be named. Guerra was 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight appearances with the Brewers this season.
Braves-Mets game postponed: The game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets was postponed because of rain. It will be made up Aug. 12 as part of a split-admission doubleheader at Citi Field.
The postponement means Mets ace Max Scherzer won’t be eligible to pitch in this series against the NL East rival Braves.
Short hops: Yankees captain Aaron Judge has a mild hip strain that manager Aaron Boone said the team will continue to evaluate through the weekend. ... The Twins placed Kenta Maeda on the 15-day IL with a right triceps strain. ... The Phillies placed Cristian Pache on the 10-day IL with a torn meniscus in his right knee. ... The Rangers placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.
Basketball
USA will open WC against New Zealand
The United States will open Basketball World Cup play against New Zealand this summer, with Greece and Jordan also awaiting the Americans in the group stage.
And the earliest the U.S. can see France in an Olympic final rematch is the semifinals.
FIBA held the World Cup draw in Manila on Saturday, when the 32 teams that qualified for the field found out their initial matchups for the tournament that runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10. The Americans — the four-time defending Olympic champions — play New Zealand on Aug. 26, then face Greece and likely Giannis Antetokounmpo on Aug. 28, and conclude group-stage play Aug. 30 against Jordan.
“It’s comforting to kind of know who we’re playing,” USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said. “The big unknown has been there since we started planning and preparing. And at least now we have an idea of who we’re playing and who we potentially could be playing in the second round.”
The U.S. will play all its group stage games in Manila, while Jakarta, Indonesia, and Okinawa, Japan, will also play host to some group games. Medal rounds are in Manila, so the U.S. won’t have to travel at all during the tournament.
Embiid doubtful for Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with a sprained right knee. Embiid was examined by doctors this week and has yet to practice.
Motor sports
Truex dominates for first career victory
DOVER, Del. — Getting choked up as he approached the checkered flag, Ryan Truex won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.
The 31-year-old younger brother of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages and cruised down the stretch, leading 124 of the 200 laps to win by 4.82 seconds.
Perez wins F1 sprint: Max Verstappen confronted George Russell in pit lane following a collision as his teammate Sergio Pérez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race.
Red Bull remains the team to beat in Formula One, with Pérez first and Verstappen third in the sprint, but Verstappen was unhappy after Russell left a hole in his car’s sidepod in the collision, hampering Verstappen’s chances of taking second from Charles Leclerc of resurgent Ferrari.
Azerbaijan GP contract extended: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2026 after a three-year contract extension was announced during the race weekend. The Baku City Circuit has been a favorite with fans since its debut in 2017 following several eventful races at the high-speed street circuit.
Grosjean starts on pole in Alabama: Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is trying to duplicate teammate Kyle Kirkwood’s pole-to-win performance after claiming the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park.
Grosjean emerged with his third pole and second of the season after some of the biggest names failed to make it to the final round.
Briefly
Football: The Eagles acquired running back D’Andre Swift from the Lions in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. The two teams also swapped 2023 seventh-round picks.
Soccer: Brazil great Ronaldinho is launching a worldwide street soccer league to give talented young players an opportunity to showcase their skills and follow the same path to stardom as the former Barcelona player.
Golf: Tony Finau shot a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead at the Mexico Open. ... Sergio Garcia shot a 7-under 64 to move into a share of the lead with Talor Gooch at the LIV Singapore tournament. ... Robert MacIntyre held the clubhouse lead when play was suspended at the the Korea Championship.
Tennis: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva celebrated her 16th birthday by continuing her breakout showing at the Madrid Open with a two-set win over Magda Linette.
