Soccer
Reign top Portland in Challenge Cup
Rose Lavelle scored in the 74th minute as OL Reign made it stand up to beat the Thorns in Portland 1-0 on Saturday night.
The win put the Reign at 2-0-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League’s season-opening Challenger Cup tournament.
The Reign and Thorns are tied atop the West Division with seven points. The Reign have a game in hand.
Phallon Tullis-Joyce had the clean sheet in goal for the Reign, who are off until April 14 when they host the San Diego Wave FC.
Turner out with fractured foot: New England goalkeeper Matt Turner is sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right foot.
Revolution coach Bruce Arena said March 8 that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC. New England said it was during a closed-door scrimmage that took place Feb. 9.
Basketball
Ginobili, Hardaway among HOF class
NEW ORLEANS — When Manu Ginobili reflects on the odds of a kid from Argentina growing up to win four NBA titles and Olympic gold, he sounds in awe that that is in fact the story of his athletic life.
“It’s one in tens of millions,” Ginobili said on Saturday after an official announcement that he has now also been inducted into the Hall of Fame. “The odds are very, very slim and it just happened to me. I don’t know what happened, but I was the one.
“I happen to be an important part of two very iconic teams of those couple decades of both FIBA and with the NBA. Incredibly lucky and fortunate to be a part of those two.”
Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and decorated former coach George Karl were the NBA names in the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees announced in New Orleans at the site of the NCAA Final Four.
Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion Swin Cash; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley, and former NBA official Hugh Evans.
Albany coach suspended: Albany men’s coach Dwayne Killings will serve a five-game suspension next season and pay a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate physical contact” with a player, the university announced. The university’s investigation concluded that it was an isolated incident.
South Dakota St. win women’s NIT: Kallie Theisen scored a career-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Myah Selland added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and South Dakota State used a huge first-quarter run to beat Seton Hall 82-50 in the championship game of the WNIT.
Golf
Kupcho adds to lead at Mission Hills
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jennifer Kupcho started fast and kept on going Saturday in The Chevron Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the last round ever at Mission Hills in the major championship.
Kupcho shot an 8-under 64 for a tournament-record 16-under 200 total. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho, was second after a 70.
Four tied for Texas Open lead: Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard at the Valero Texas Open.
Alker leads at Rapiscan Systems: Steven Alker shot a tournament-record 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Bob Estes at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Davis wins Augusta Women’s Amateur: 16-year-old Anna Davis cruised her way around the back nine at Augusta National without a bogey and finished with a 3-under 69 to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Briefly
Baseball: The Guardians agreed to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract. ... The Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $19.5 million this season. ... Baltimore and slugger Trey Mancini agreed on a $7.5 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration. ... The Yankees acquired catcher Jose Trevino from Texas for right-hander Albert Abreu and lefty Robert Ahlstrom. ... Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn’t sure when he’ll pitch next.
Hockey: The Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for their game against Toronto, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989.
Motor sports: Ryan Blaney turned a lap of 119.782 mph at Richmond Raceway to earn his third consecutive top starting spot in NASCAR’s top series. ... Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.
Horse racing: Cyberknife won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 23/4 lengths in the richest prep race for the Kentucky Derby. ... White Abarrio made a big move to prevail in the Florida Derby, getting to the lead in the stretch and holding off a late challenge from Charge It to win the Grade 1, $1 million race.
Tennis: Iga Swiatek beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and claim the women’s No. 1 ranking. Hours later, Swiatek withdrew for next week’s Credit One Charleston Open. ... U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery.
