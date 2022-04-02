Baseball
M’s shut down Giles with finger injury
PEORIA, Ariz. — What has seemed like an eternity, now feels even longer for Ken Giles.
After barely pitching in the shortened 2020 season, missing all of the 2021 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery but feeling strong this spring, the veteran reliever has been shut down due to a tendon strain in the middle finger of his throwing hand.
Giles was seen wearing a brace on his throwing hand, immobilizing the finger, and manager Scott Servais later confirmed the injury in his pregame media session Friday.
“He had an issue about three or four days ago,” Servais said. “Something didn’t feel right in his middle finger when he was just playing catch and long toss. It was like the day after he threw or two days after he threw in a game. They had it checked out with an MRI. He was seen by specialists (Thursday). He doesn’t need surgery or anything like that, but he’s probably ‘no throw’ for a couple of weeks and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Giles is the second reliever expected to fill a major role in the bullpen to suffer a significant injury. Reliever Casey Sadler was lost for the season because of shoulder surgery.
Lewis a month behind in rehab: Kyle Lewis has made some progress in his lengthy recovery from season-ending knee surgery in 2021. He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in late May and underwent surgery on June 11. It was his third procedure on the knee. A comeback attempt late in the season ended when he tweaked it running the bases.
The Mariners have been careful with Lewis this spring, understanding he wasn’t ready for full participation in workouts when he reported and that he wouldn’t be ready for opening day.
“He popped into my office a few days ago,” Servais said. “He’s feeling much better. He feels really good. He has gone through some of the outfield drills and moving around out there. The next step for him is to DH in a minor-league game. And when (you) get on base, you run the bases.”
Elias moving closer to pitching in games: Left-hander Roenis Elias, who is recovering from season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2021, is moving closer to pitching in minor-league spring training games.
“He looks great,” Servais said. “The fastball has got life. He’s throwing all of his pitches. I do think he’s definitely going to help us at some point probably maybe getting into May, giving him a month or so under his belt. We’ll see. It could be quicker or it could be a little bit longer.”
Dodgers acquire Kimbrel: The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.
Angels cut Upton: The Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $28 million this season. They will still be responsible for Upton’s salary unless he’s claimed by another team.
Scherzer injures hamstring, deGrom out: Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn’t sure when he’ll pitch next. On Friday, the team said Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury.
Guardians, Clase agree to deal: The Cleveland Guardians locked up one of their own, agreeing to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract.
Soccer
U.S. to play England, Iran in World Cup
The United States will open its return to the World Cup against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland, then face England and Iran in high-profile rematches of games played during tournaments of the past quarter-century.
The 15th-ranked Americans were drawn Friday to start against the European playoff winner on Nov. 21, the tournament’s opening day in Qatar. The U.S. plays No. 5 England on Nov. 25 and closes the group stage against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.
“It’s a good group,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.
No. 39 Scotland hosts 27th-ranked Ukraine in June in a playoff delayed from March because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. A few days later, the winner goes to No. 18 Wales, which advanced last week with a 2-1 win over Austria.
“Three strong teams,” Berhalter said. “Two pretty similar with Wales and Scotland and then one different with Ukraine. So we’re going to have to be preparing for all three.”
European club matches are scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13, so Nov. 15 is likely the first day Berhalter will have his entire roster available ahead of the opener.
Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges: Former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said.
A police report said Solo was arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.
Briefly
Basketball: NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were Swin Cash, George Karl, Bob Huggins, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, and Hugh Evans.
Motor sports: Ryan Blaney turned a lap of 119.782 mph at Richmond Raceway to earn his third consecutive top starting spot in NASCAR’s top series. ... Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.
Tennis: Iga Swiatek beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and claim the women’s No. 1 ranking.
