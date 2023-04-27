Pro football
Ravens, Jackson reach 5-year deal
The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday, securing their star quarterback for the foreseeable future and ending a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team’s offseason.
The Ravens announced the deal hours before the first round of the NFL draft, and it’s fair to say that in Baltimore at least, this news will overshadow whoever the team might take in the first round.
Jackson was the NFL’s MVP in 2019, but after playing out his rookie contract, his future was in doubt. Baltimore put the franchise tag on Jackson last month, but the Ravens kept expressing confidence that they could reach a long-term agreement with him — even after Jackson made a trade request public.
The Ravens did not disclose contract terms, but their tweet announcing the deal did include a video of Jackson talking.
“For the last few months, there’s been a lot of he said, she said, a lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on,” Jackson said. “But for the next five years, it’s a lot of flock going on.”
That was a reference to the term “Ravens Flock” used by the team’s fans.
“Let’s go baby. Let’s go, let’s go,” Jackson added. “Can’t wait to get there, can’t wait to be there. Can’t wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years, man. Let’s get it.”
Hamilton sign extension with Jags: Nose tackle DaVon Hamilton signed a three-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The extension is worth $34.5 million and includes $23 million guaranteed.
Robinson facing PED suspension: Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The potential suspension is pending the result of a B sample.
College football
Inaugural 12-team CFP schedule set
The first-round games of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff will be played on Friday night and Saturday of the third week of December 2024, and the semifinals will be played in early January on weeknights to avoid conflicting with the NFL playoffs.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock confirmed on Thursday a schedule that had already become apparent when the decision to expand was finalized in December. The 10 conference commissioners who make up the CFP management committee held their spring meetings in Dallas this week.
The upcoming season will be the last in which the CFP uses a four-team format.
The CFP expands to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. The first-round games will match teams seeded 5-12 and be played on campus sites, with the best seeds hosting.
Hancock said the plan is for one first-round game to be played Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, and three on Saturday, Dec. 21, which would put them up against regular-season NFL games.
The quarterfinals will be played on and around Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at bowl sites. Hancock said the plan is for three quarterfinal games to be played on New Year’s Day and the other either the day before or after.
The semifinals, currently set to be played in the Orange and Cotton Bowls, will be played at least a week later, but will steer clear of Saturday and Sunday when the NFL is playing its wild card weekend.
Hancock said a semifinal game could be played Friday night.
The first championship game with the 12-team format is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta.
Briefly
Baseball: Joe Torre won the third Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. ... Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was released from the hospital and cleared to rejoin the team.
Basketball: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a meniscus tear in his right knee.
Soccer: Nearly half the candidates failed a new FIFA exam to work as a player agent, the governing body said. Only 1,962 people — 52% of the 3,800 candidates worldwide — passed last week’s test to get a license that will be mandatory to work in transfer and contract negotiations from October.
Court: The attorney for Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said his client will “vigorously defend” himself against misdemeanor third-degree assault charges for allegedly swinging a folding chair and injuring two Denver arena employees. ... Clay Conaway, a former University of Delaware athlete already serving a six-year prison sentence for sex offenses, was sentenced to 2½ additional years behind bars for other sexual attacks on young women. ... MMA fighter Nate Diaz turned himself in to police in New Orleans to face a battery charge arising from a weekend street brawl.
Horse racing: Wild On Ice was euthanized after dropping out of the Kentucky Derby with a left hind leg injury following a morning workout at Churchill Downs, his owner said. The Texas-bred gelding breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 before being pulled up while galloping down the backstretch.
Golf: Antoine Rozner shot 9-under 63 and led the Korea Championship by four strokes.
Tennis: 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (6), 6-3 to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open. ... Slovakian player Andrej Martin was handed a 14-month ban for breaching doping rules.
Volleyball: Nebraska has sold almost 83,000 tickets for the “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” outdoor doubleheader being held at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30.
Obituary: Dick Groat, who parlayed a spectacular hoops career at Duke into a brief stint in the NBA before becoming an All-Star and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, died from complications of a stroke. He was 92.
