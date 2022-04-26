Basketball
Yates announces offer from Gonzaga
Gonzaga became the 23rd and most recent school to offer 2023 four-star prospect Wesley Yates, the Texas native announced on Twitter.
A 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard from Beaumont, Texas, Yates is considered the third-rated prospect in the state of Texas, the nation’s sixth-rated shooting guard and 34th-rated prospect in the recruiting class of 2023.
According to 247Sports.com, Yates also lists offers from Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Stanford, Washington, Georgetown, Houston, LSU, Texas and others. He’s already taken visits to Auburn, Washington and Stanford, per the recruiting website.
The Texas native is one of three uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class with an offer from Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are also pursuing four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer, a Southern California native, and five-star small forward JJ Taylor.
Hunter includes Gonzaga in final six: A transfer guard from Iowa State could land on Gonzaga’s roster for a second straight year.
Tyrese Hunter, the Big 12’s reigning Freshman of the Year, is strongly considering a move to Spokane and recently included Gonzaga as one of his six finalists, he told Joe Tipton of On3 Recruiting.
Along with the Bulldogs, Hunter is still looking at Tennessee, Purdue, Texas, Louisville and national champion Kansas.
UW’s Matthews enters transfer portal: The spate of newcomers joining the Washington men’s basketball team and good vibes stemming from Montlake were interrupted when senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-7 wing, who starred at Tacoma’s Woodrow Wilson High, played three years at West Virginia before transferring to Washington.
Returning home seemingly rejuvenated Matthews who posted career highs in scoring (11.7 points), rebounds (4.7), minutes (32.0), field-goal percentage (43.4%) and three-point percentage (33.6%) last season with the Huskies.
Suns coach Williams fined for criticizing refs: Phoenix coach Monty Williams was fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Holiday wins teammate of year award: Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday was named the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second time in three seasons.
Cousins fined: Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver’s first-round playoff series against Golden State.
LaVine enters health protocols: The Bulls might be without Zach LaVine when they try to avoid a playoff knockout by the Bucks after the two-time All-Star entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Baseball
MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May.
MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes.”
The sides had said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2. Teams and the union announced then that the active roster limit would be 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1, then revert to 26 on May 2.
Yankees were fined $100k: The Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams’ signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016.
The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan.
Jimenez has surgery: The White Sox are sticking with a six-to-eight week timeline for Eloy Jiménez after the outfielder had surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon.
Rosario out 8-12 weeks: Atlanta placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye and expect him to miss eight to 12 weeks.
Briefly
College: Penn State is working to finalize a deal with Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft to replace the retiring Sandy Barbour and become the school’s next AD.
Football: Buffalo picked up the fifth-year option on Ed Oliver’s rookie contract.
Soccer: Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry joined the ownership group of MLS’s Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.
Hockey: Russia was removed as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in St. Petersburg.
Motor sports: NASCAR ordered Denny Hamlin to begin sensitivity training this week after he posted an anti-Asian meme from the television comedy “Family Guy” to criticize Kyle Larson’s driving on the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend. ... Roger Penske has tweaked qualifying for next month’s Indianapolis 500 to add a shootout that will determine the first four starting rows for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Tennis: Two All England Club officials defended the “intensely tough and agonizing decision” to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine. ... Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. ... Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury. ... Roger Federer intends to return to play at the Swiss Indoors in October. ... U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Torben Beltz six months after hiring him.
