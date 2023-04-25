College
States move to lift athlete, NIL barriers
Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play as administrators discover the benefits of moving athlete compensation activities in-house.
The moves could pave the way for schools and their fundraising arms to be directly involved in securing and paying for their athletes’ name, image and likeness endorsement deals while also shielding athletic departments from NCAA enforcement.
“The universities want to be more involved in the NIL process and some of the current NCAA rules don’t allow them to do that,” said Mit Winter, a sports business attorney based in Kansas City. “And so the state laws are just affirmatively saying that schools in these states are allowed to do certain things, despite what the NCAA rules may say.”
Arkansas was out front in this latest leg of the NIL arms race that started in 2021 when the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes being paid for endorsements, sponsorships and appearances. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an amended bill into law April 14. A similar bill in Oklahoma is awaiting Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature and a Texas bill is likely to pass the state House this week.
Lawmakers in Colorado introduced a bill that says institutions can “identify, create, solicit, facilitate and otherwise enable” NIL opportunities for their athletes.
Football
Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — General manager Joe Douglas kicked off the New York Jets’ pre-draft news conference by having a young fan answer the first few questions from reporters.
Kyle Stickles, a Make-A-Wish recipient from Ghent, New York, was sitting between Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan when he was asked who the 15th overall pick by his favorite team should be.
“I mean, we definitely don’t need a quarterback,” a smiling Stickles said.
The Jets agreed on a deal Monday to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years.
Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team.
Negotiations went on for several weeks between Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst before the sides agreed on terms.
“Obviously, a long time in the making,” Douglas said. “There’s still some I’s to be dotted and T’s to be crossed to ultimately finalize everything, but it was a lot of conversations with Brian. ...
“I can’t thank him enough for the open dialogue we’ve had and ultimately being able to get what we feel is a historic trade for this franchise.”
Olympics
European lawmakers urge Russia, Belarus ban
GENEVA — European lawmakers urged the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games rather than keep seeking ways to let them compete as neutrals in international sport.
The 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held a two-hour session in Strasbourg, France, of its panel for sports issues. It was to help draft a future report on the question of barring the two countries’ athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine.
Briefly
Baseball: Pirates general manager Ben Cherington gave outfielder Bryan Reynolds the largest contract in club history, and eight-year deal worth at least $106.75 million. ... The Rays reinstated Jose Siri from the 10-day IL. ... Clint Frazier was released from his minor league contract with the Rangers.
Basketball: Hawks guard Dejounte Murray expressed remorse for the one-game suspension he received for bumping and verbally abusing an official.
Soccer: New U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker intends to focus on leadership, style of play and team identity in his search for a U.S. men’s soccer coach.
Court: D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze is in custody in Sweden on suspicion of two counts of assault. ... New York’s highest court ruled for the Washington Nationals in a long-running dispute with the Baltimore Orioles over television rights fees.
Horse racing: Jockey Corey Nakatani and horses Arrogate, California Chrome and Songbird were elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.
Golf: PGA Tour Canada and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica are merging to form one circuit that will be called “PGA Tour Americas.” It will have a season divided by two swings — South America and the Great White North — that offer at least 10 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Tennis: The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate 1 British pound (about $1.25) for each ticket sold at Wimbledon to relief efforts in Ukraine.
Track and field: U.S. Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall served a one-month suspension and had her national indoor title stripped after testing positive for the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.
Television: FOX will broadcast 29 Women’s World Cup games from Australia and New Zealand this summer on its main network, up from 22 matches during the 2019 tournament.
