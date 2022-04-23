Boxing
Fury stops Whyte, retains title
LONDON — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a brutal sixth-round stoppage of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of more than 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
A right uppercut from Fury sent Whyte to the canvas and the champion raised his right hand in celebration. Whyte, who appeared to lose a tooth from the mighty punch, got to his feet and tried to show he was ready to continue but then staggered, leading the referee to end the fight.
Fury toyed with Whyte for much of a cagey fight, with Whyte — the long-time mandatory challenger — mostly reckless with some big, wayward shots.
It was a 32nd win for the undefeated Fury, who defended his WBC belt for the second time and has talked of retiring at the age of 33.
Before giving the biggest ever capacity for a boxing bout in Britain a now-familiar post-fight rendition of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” Fury — one of boxing’s most colorful and controversial characters — suggested he would stick to a pre-fight vow to hang up his gloves.
“This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King,” Fury said in the ring, with his WBC and Ring Magazine belts around his shoulders. “What a way to go out.”
It certainly was. The punch that ended the fight with a few seconds to go in the sixth came pretty much out of nowhere, with Fury in control of the fight without truly exerting himself.
If he does retire, Fury will go down as the greatest British heavyweight, surpassing Lennox Lewis.
Motor sports
Bell leads Toyota lockout of front row
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Christopher Bell won the pole at Talladega Superspeedway by turning the fastest lap as the final NASCAR Sprint Cup driver to qualify on Saturday.
Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 mph in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph to give JGR the front row for Sunday’s race.
Daniel Hemric qualified third for Kaulig Racing in a Chevrolet and was followed by Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing, also in a Chevrolet.
Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson qualified fifth in a Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports and was followed by Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing in a Toyota.
Busch uncertain about future: The only active multiple champion at NASCAR’s top level has no idea where he’ll be driving next year. But if it’s not in the Cup Series, Kyle Busch can land a ride with his 6-year-old son.
“Brexton Busch’s truck driver,” the two-time champion quipped about his plans.
Busch has been sponsored by M&M’s since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, but the company informed the team ahead of the season that it was leaving NASCAR at the end of this year. That started a sponsorship search at JGR that will be key in retaining Busch, who won last week at Bristol to tie Richard Petty with a victory in 18 consecutive seasons.
Verstappen wins sprint at Imola: Max Verstappen overtook Formula One leader Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap to win the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and reignite his season.
Verstappen started the sprint in pole position after finishing first in Friday’s qualifying, but the Red Bull driver was overtaken by Leclerc’s Ferrari as soon as the lights went out, much to the delight of the “tifosi.”
But Verstappen doggedly pursued Leclerc and swept around the outside of the Ferrari into Tamburello then stormed away to secure victory and top spot on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
Baseball
Orioles lefty Means needs Tommy John
BALTIMORE — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter.
Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday.
“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means posted on Twitter. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”
An All-Star in 2019, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle last May. He nearly missed a perfect game as the only Mariners runner to reach came on a wild pitch on strike three.
Jimenez carted off after hamstring injury: Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off after injuring his hamstring in the second inning against Minnesota.
Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg.
Briefly
Basketball: Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year. ... Duke freshman Trevor Keels announced he plans to enter the NBA draft.
Golf: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. ... Bad weather forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship.
Tennis: The semifinals of the Barcelona Open were suspended because of rain and will be finished on the same day as the final. ... Novak Djokovic booked a place in the Serbia Open final after defeating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. ... Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open.
