Hockey
Kraken sign 2nd-round pick Evans
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Ryker Evans to a three-year entry level contract Friday, locking up the second draft pick in franchise history.
Evans was picked No. 35 overall by the Kraken in last summer’s NHL entry draft. The 20-year-old just completed his fourth season of junior hockey for the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.
“He had a really impressive season with the Regina Pats and we’re looking forward to having him continue his development with our organization,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said.
Baseball
Hall of Fame revamps veterans committee
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Baseball’s Hall of Fame is restructuring its veterans committees for the third time in 12 years.
The Hall said Friday it is revamping the panels into the Contemporary Baseball Era from 1980 on and Classic Baseball Era for before 1980. The Contemporary Baseball Era will hold a separate ballot for players and another for managers, executives and umpires.
Each ballot will include eight candidates to be considered by 16 voters, down from 10 candidates previously. A vote of at least 75% remains necessary for election.
Cabrera’s chase washed out: Miguel Cabrera’s quest for his 3,000th hit was delayed for at least one more day when the game between Detroit and Colorado was rained out. The Rockies and Tigers will make up the washout with a split doubleheader Saturday. The games are set to begin at 10:10 a.m. and 3:40 p.m.
Anderson suspended: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Basebal for giving fans the middle finger during a game in Cleveland. Anderson is appealing the ban.
Wendle, Marlins avoid arbitration: Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is guaranteed $4,625,000 under a one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration, a deal that could be worth up to $11.55 million for two seasons.
Frazier sidelined: Clint Frazier’s injury-plagued career took another hit when the Cubs announced the outfielder was sidelined because of appendicitis.
Giants place DeSclafani on IL: San Francisco placed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation
Treinen injured: Dodgers setup man Blake Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
Briefly
Basketball: The playoff game between Miami and Atlanta was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena. ... The Hornets fired coach James Borrego after blowout losses in back-to-back seasons in the play-in tournament. ... Ben Simmons hopes to play for the Nets during their first-round series against Boston.
Football: The NFL will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and FOX, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. ... The Titans have taken a step closer to financing a new, enclosed stadium estimated to cost between $1.9 billion and $2.2 billion. The Tennessee Legislature approved $500 million in bonds for an enclosed stadium. ... Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service
Soccer: U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes was acquired by Colorado from Columbus for $300,000 in 2022 general allocation money. ... The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. ... Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s soccer matchwhen more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal.
Motor sports: Formula One champion Max Verstappen earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. ... Brittany Force had the fastest pass in Houston Raceway Park history to take the lead in Top Fuel qualifying at the final NHRA SpringNationals.
Golf: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play to maintain a one-stroke lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. ... Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 for a share of the lead with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. ... Jerry Kelly had a hole-in-one on the sixth hole and shot a 5-under 66 to take the lead at the PGA Tour Champions’ ClubCorp Classic. ... Scott Jamieson took a two-shot lead at the ISPS Handa Championship after shooting a 7-under 63.
Tennis: Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini will face off in the Serbia Open semifinals after they each picked up quarterfinal wins. ... Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. ... Top- ranked Iga Swiatek ended U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu’s run at the Stuttgart Open with a 6-4, 6-4 semifinal victory. ... Defending champion Sorana Cirstea advanced to the semifinals at the Istanbul Championship by defeating Julia Grabher 7-5, 6-1.
Swimming: Russian Olympic gold medalist Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Obituary: Guy Lafleur, a Hall of Fame forward who helped Montreal win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, has died at age 70 following a battle with lung cancer.
