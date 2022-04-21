Soccer
Sounders’ Yeimar expected to return
TUKWILA — Yeimar Gomez Andrade continues to make progress in his return to Sounders FC training and should be available for selection Saturday.
The club will travel to play San Jose at PayPal Park. It’s the only opportunity to get Yeimar game-fit before the CONCACAF Champions League final series against Pumas UNAM beginning next week.
“There’s certain things that he has to go through, so it’s actually handy that we have a game,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. The CCL final’s opening leg is April 27 in Mexico City.
“We can really test him because training is training and a game’s a game,” Schmetzer continued. “Once he gets through whatever amount of time he plays against San Jose, we’ll make some determinations.”
Yeimar, who was a contender for MLS Defensive Player of Year last season, suffered a high-ankle sprain against the L.A. Galaxy and missed the following six matches.
Man. United hire ten Hag as manager: Once a model of coaching stability in Alex Ferguson’s long trophy-filled tenure, Manchester United hired a fifth full-time manager in nine years since his retirement by bringing in Erik ten Hag from Ajax.
Hamilton, Williams part of Chelsea bid: The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. Williams and Hamilton are part of a consortium that features proposed investment from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.
Richards done for season: American defender Chris Richards was ruled out for the rest of the season with a right thigh injury sustained playing for German team Hoffenheim.
Maguire gets bomb threat: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England. Maguire lives at the property with his fiancée Fern Hawkins and their two children.
Football
UW adds proven tackler, leader in Bright
SEATTLE — Washington has made several additions to its football roster through the transfer portal this winter.
Including a proven leader, tackler and ACC champion in graduate transfer linebacker Cam Bright.
Following five seasons at Pittsburgh, during which he became one of the program’s top defensive players and a team captain, Bright entered the transfer portal in January with one season of eligibility remaining.
Three weeks later, after a weekend visit to Seattle, he committed to the Huskies, and signed with UW not long after.
“I feel like the team welcomed me with open arms,” he said following the Huskies’ ninth practice of the spring, speaking with reporters for the first time since his arrival.
Beason transfers to WSU: Washington State dipped into the transfer portal and added to its pool of promising young pass-catchers, signing former Oregon State receiver Zeriah Beason.
Beason has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 20 games with 13 starts across the past two seasons with the Beavers.
NFL gives defense against discrimination suit: The NFL is telling a judge there are multiple reasons why a lawsuit brought against it by three Black coaches who allege racist hiring practices should fail.
In the letter released in advance of an initial hearing before a Manhattan federal judge, the league said it will either ask that the claims of coach Brian Flores and two other coaches be forced into arbitration or be dismissed without a trial because they lack legal merit.
Basketball
Gonzaga women add Maxwell from Utah
Gonzaga women’s coach Lisa Fortier made her first move of the off-season with the signing of transfer guard Brynna Maxwell of Utah.
A 6-foot graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining, Maxwell is expected to replace some of the outside shooting ability of recently graduated Cierra Walker.
Last season, Maxwell averaged 10.5 points and shot 38% from long range to help the surprising Utes reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years.
Kentucky’s Sharpe enters draft: Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will enter the NBA draft and be evaluated while maintaining his collegiate eligibility after not playing last season with the Wildcats.
Briefly
Baseball: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by an additional week. ... Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and did not manage the series finale against Toronto. ... A Texas junior college baseball conference suspended pitcher Owen Woodward for four games after he tackled Josh Phillips after a home run, and Phillips also was suspended for two games because he was ejected for taunting.
Hockey: The NHL announced San Jose and Nashville will play two games in Prague in October and Colorado and Columbus will play two games in Tampere, Finland, in November as part of the 2022 Global Series.
Motor sports: Carlos Sainz Jr. signed a new contract with Ferrari until 2024. Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2021 on a two-year contract.
Golf: Johannes Veerman and Tapio Pulkkanen both shot 6-under 64 to share an early lead at the ISPS Handa Championship.
Obituary: Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.