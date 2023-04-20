Transgender
House approves ban for girls, women’s teams
WASHINGTON — Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male would be barred from competing on girls or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges under legislation pushed through Thursday by House Republicans checking off another high-profile item on their social agenda.
The bill approved by a 219-203 party-line vote is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it.
Supporters said the legislation, which would put violators at risk of losing taxpayer dollars, is necessary to ensure competitive fairness. They framed the vote as supporting female athletes disadvantaged by having to compete against those whose gender identify does not match their sex assigned at birth.
The House action comes as at least 20 other states have imposed similar limits on trans athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level.
The bill would amend landmark civil rights legislation, known as Title IX, passed more than 50 years ago. It would prohibit recipients of federal money from permitting a person “whose sex is male” to participate in programs designated for women or girls. The bill defines sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
North Carolina GOP closes in on ban: A prohibition on transgender girls playing on female sports teams in North Carolina schools cleared a second legislative chamber this week when the state Senate approved the bill.
The passage means the Republican-dominated General Assembly appears poised to work out in the coming weeks a final compromise that would limit athlete participation and send it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.
Baseball
A’s purchase land for stadium in Las Vegas
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.
Team president Dave Kaval said the team finalized a deal last week to buy the 49-acre site where the A’s plan to build the stadium close to the Las Vegas Strip with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000.
The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground by next year and would hope to be move to their new home by 2027.
Angels manager Nevin ejected twice: L.A. Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected twice from the same game on Wednesday.
Nevin emerged from the Angels dugout to yell and point at first base ump Will Little after he called Mike Trout out on a checked swing in the ninth inning. Nevin was tossed, but continued past the foul line to approach Little and was thrown out again by plate umpire Lance Barksdale.
Arizona designates Bumgarner: The Diamondbacks designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment, eating nearly $34.4 million of the salary from his $85 million, five-year deal that was signed in 2020.
Maeda hit by line drive: Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle and left the game.
Tatis back for Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. is back for San Diego after an 80-game PED suspension.
Briefly
Football: Former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver and NFL prospect Michael Jefferson was released from the hospital after his involvement in a car accident earlier this month in which a 55-year-old was killed.
Soccer: United States defender Joe Scally extended his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach through the 2026-27 season.
Motor sports: The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher.
Court: Companies run by former professional wrestler Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr. received “sham contracts” in Mississippi and misspent millions of dollars of welfare money, according to a new federal indictment. ... Due to security concerns, basketball star and Memphis signee Mikey Williams appeared via video conference for his arraignment on six felony charges of assault with a firearm. His attorney entered pleas of not guilty.
Tennis: Rafael Nadal will miss the Madrid Open next week because his recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected. ... Alexander Zverev lost in straight sets to Christopher O’Connell at the BMW Open. ... Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, while Casper Ruud lost to Francisco Cerúndolo 7-6 (5), 6-3. ... Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.
Doping: British boxer Conor Benn was charged with the alleged use of a prohibited substance. UK Anti-Doping said the 26-year-old was charged on April 3 for using clomifene, a female fertility drug that is known to elevate testosterone levels in men.
Badminton: Badminton upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions days before Olympic qualifying begins.
Television: The WNBA and Scripps have signed a multiyear deal to televise Friday night regular-season games on ION. The plan is to show approximately 44 games over 15 weeks — starting on May 26 and running to Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.