Football
Seahawks officially re-sign QB Smith
RENTON — The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith on Tuesday as the team began its offseason program.
Smith’s one-year deal became official on the first day players were back in the building for the offseason program.
Smith started three games last season while Russell Wilson was recovering from finger surgery. It was the first time Smith had started more than one game in a season since 2014.
Smith was 65 for 95 for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the four total games he appeared in. Seattle was 1-2 with Smith as the starter.
He is expected to be in competition with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason for the starting job this offseason, although Seattle could add another quarterback before training camp, either in the draft or via a trade.
Smith was arrested in January on suspicion of driving under the influence after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic.
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says it is still waiting to receive blood test results form the Washington State Patrol crime lab before making a charging decision in Smith’s case.
The Seahawks also announced that eight restricted or exclusive rights free agents had re-signed: WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DT Bryan Mone, LB Tanner Muse, S Ryan Neal, CB John Reid, LB Jon Rhattigan and C Dakoda Shepley.
Panthers end agreement with Rock Hill: Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company announced Tuesday they’ve terminated their agreement with the City of Rock Hill, leaving the future of the NFL team’s planned $800 million headquarters and practice facility up in the air.
The news comes after the Panthers announced last month they were pausing construction on the project after failing to receive bonds from the City of Rock Hill to pay for public infrastructure.
Watson reports to Browns: Deshaun Watson walked through snow on the way to his first day of work with the Browns. Baker Mayfield was nowhere in sight.
Watson reported to Cleveland’s offseason program to restart his career with the Browns, who mortgaged their short-term future by acquiring the controversial quarterback accused of sexual misconduct in a trade last month.
Baseball
Padres announce deal for uniform ad
NEW YORK — There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season.
The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the sleeves of their jerseys.
The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets.
MLB’s proposal read: “Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else in these rules, a club may license to third-party commercial sponsors the right to place their name, logos and/or marks on the uniform, provided that the patch or design is approved in advance by the Office of the Commissioner after consultation with the players’ association.”
MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.
Freeland, Rockies reach deal: Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for May 24.
White Sox, Guardian postponed: For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians were postponed by inclement weather and unplayable, cold conditions. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday.
Briefly
Basketball: Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Game 1 of the playoff series with Boston.
College: Ohio State’s athletics department was given four years probation and hit with other sanctions as a result of self-reported recruiting and policy violations in three women’s sports, including basketball. The other violations were in the women’s fencing and golf programs between 2015 and 2019.
Motor sports: Beth Paretta made a deal to run three races on this season’s IndyCar schedule, and perhaps more, in lieu of the Indianapolis 500. Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro will again pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet but this time Paretta Autosport will be working with Ed Carpenter Racing on June 12 at Road America in Wisconsin, July 3 at Mid-Ohio and Aug. 7 on the streets of Nashville.
Tennis: John Millman tainted Dominic Thiem’s return from injury by beating the Austrian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Serbia Open. ... Second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open. ... Defending champion Sorana Cirstea won her opening match at the Istanbul Championship, beating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-1. ... American Coco Gauff was knocked out of the Stuttgart Open after a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Daria Kasatkina.
Court: Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace was added as a defendant in lawsuit filed against the university and coaches by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment because they are Black.
Television: NBC Sports revealed its new “Sunday Night Football” announcing team with analyst Cris Collinsworth returning and being joined by Mike Tirico in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.
