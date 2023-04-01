Baseball
Mariners place Ray on 15-day IL
SEATTLE — Robbie Ray was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday by the Seattle Mariners because of a left flexor strain.
After going through the entire 2022 season with none of Seattle’s starting pitchers missing a turn due to injury, it took two games for the Mariners’ rotation to be impacted.
Ray had a rocky first start on Friday night in a 9-4 loss to Cleveland. Ray failed to make it through the fourth inning, issued five walks and struggled badly with his control.
Seattle recalled left-hander Gabe Speier from Triple-A Tacoma, but it’s likely that righty Chris Flexen will step into the starting rotation. Flexen threw four innings of relief on Friday night and last season made 22 starts for the Mariners before shifting to the bullpen.
Cronenworth gets $80M deal: Two-time All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres agreed to an $80 million, seven-year contract covering 2024-30.
Cronenworth and the Padres reached a one-year deal in January for $4,225,000, and he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.
He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the following four seasons. Cronenworth receives a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list eight teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.
Brewers’ Urias out with hamstring strain: Infielder Luis Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Milwaukee Brewers because of a strained left hamstring, and the team selected the contract of outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville.
Sanchez signs with Giants: Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento.
Pro Basketball
NBA, players reach new labor deal
The most financially successful era in NBA history will continue uninterrupted for at least six more years, after the league and its players came to a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that will kick in this summer.
It took more than a year of bargaining, with the intensity and expectation growing in recent days, and the handshake agreement was struck in the wee hours of Saturday morning — shortly after the league intended to tell the National Basketball Players Association of its plan to opt out of the current CBA on June 30.
Technically, it will be a seven-year deal, though either side can opt out a year early — meaning labor peace is only assured through the 2028-29 season. It will also begin the era of an in-season tournament, something Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years.
Among other details, players will generally have to appear in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for the top individual awards such as Most Valuable Player; the maximum value of contract extensions will rise; and a third two-way contract will now be available to teams — which could potentially see roster sizes grow from 17 to 18.
Popovich, Gasol, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade, Hammon heading to Hall: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made it official, with three of the NBA’s all-time international greats — Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol — joining Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon and coach Gregg Popovich as the headliners of the 2023 class that will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 at ceremonies in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Also getting the Hall’s call: the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team; former Purdue coach Gene Keady, a seven-time Big Ten coach of the year; former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, who took two teams to the Final Four; longtime coach at Division III Amherst and two-time national champion David Hixon; and Gene Bess — who won 1,300 games as a junior college coach at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The late Jim Valvano, who as a coach who led N.C. State to the 1983 NCAA title, was selected as a contributor — also taking into account his work as a broadcaster and an outspoken advocate for cancer research and the V Foundation.
Antetokounmpo suspended: Milwaukee forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo was suspended one game without pay for head-butting Boston forward Blake Griffin. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Sunday when the Bucks host the 76ers.
Briefly
College basketball: Annie Roshak had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Hayley Smith added 10 points and 10 boards to help top-ranked Ashland beat No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 78-67 and win the NCAA Division II women’s championship. ... Madison Kellione scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Dasia Thornton added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Transylvania beat top-ranked Christopher Newport 57-52 to win the NCAA Division III women’s championship. ... South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston is headed to the WNBA and will likely be the No. 1 pick.
Motor sports: Chandler Smith outran John Hunter Nemechek out of a restart with six laps to go at Richmond Raceway to win for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. ... Max Verstappen will have his best chance of claiming an inaugural Australian Grand Prix title after taking pole position in his Red Bull.
Golf: Staked to a five-shot lead, Rose Zhang stumbled her way to a 4-over 76 and beat Jenny Bae on the second playoff hole to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Tennis: Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory.
Obituary: Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan, who became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971 and won his first 33 fights, has died at the age of 77.
