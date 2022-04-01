Soccer
U.S. to play England, Iran in World Cup
The United States will open its return to the World Cup against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland, then face England and Iran in high-profile rematches of games played during tournaments of the past quarter-century.
The 15th-ranked Americans were drawn Friday to start against the European playoff winner on Nov. 21, the tournament’s opening day in Qatar. The U.S. plays No. 5 England on Nov. 25 and closes the group stage against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.
“It’s a good group,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.
No. 39 Scotland hosts 27th-ranked Ukraine in June in a playoff delayed from March because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. A few days later, the winner goes to No. 18 Wales, which advanced last week with a 2-1 win over Austria.
“Three strong teams,” Berhalter said. “Two pretty similar with Wales and Scotland and then one different with Ukraine. So we’re going to have to be preparing for all three.”
European club matches are scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13, so Nov. 15 is likely the first day Berhalter will have his entire roster available ahead of the opener.
“That’s the negative, is that you have very little time to prepare,” Berhalter said. “Guys will come over. They will have been playing on the weekend, and we’ll get them literally a week before the World Cup, and that’s a challenge. On the positive side, if we advance, you get a little bit more rest as you head into the next phase.”
Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges: Former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said.
A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report indicated.
Fernandes signs extension with Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes signed a contract extension to stay at Manchester United through at least the 2025-26 season.
Basketball
Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP POY
NEW ORLEANS — Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe spent an entire season relentlessly chasing and pulling down seemingly every rebound that came his way — and plenty that didn’t, too.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior put up better rebounding numbers than anybody in Division I in decades. And it’s a big reason why he is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year.
Tshiebwe was the clear choice for the award announced Friday, receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Johnny Davis, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged 19.7 points and led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was second with 10 votes. Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray (three) and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn (one) also earned votes.
Lloyd wins Coach of the year award: Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few’s right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence.
Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.
TCU extends Dixon: TCU announced a contract extension for coach Jamie Dixon through the 2027-28 season after he led his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years.
Butler fires Jordan: Butler fired coach LaVall Jordan after two straight losing seasons and a second consecutive finish near the bottom of the Big East Conference.
Purdue’s Williams to enter draft: Purdue’s Trevion Williams has announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft.
Curry to miss rest of regular season: Golden State star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season because of a sprained ligament in his left foot.
Briefly
Baseball: MLB said that umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay reviews this season. ... The Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox for outfielder AJ Pollock. ... Toronto extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season. ... Merrill Kelly agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with Arizona that includes a club option for 2025. ... White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week. ... Mets ace Jacob DeGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area.
Horse racing: The Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected trainer Bob Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from a 90-day suspension.
Golf: Hinako Shibuno took a one-stroke lead at The Chevron Championship after shooting a 6-under 66. ... Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots. ... Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Valero Texas Open citing discomfort in his neck.
Tennis: No. 6 seed Casper Ruud earned a spot in the men’s final by defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1. Ruud will face No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s title match. Alcaraz defeated defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.