Football
Hamlin cleared to play after cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Having spent the past several months meeting President Joe Biden, raising millions of dollars for his charitable foundation and promoting the benefits of CPR training, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin can focus now on the next big objective in his life: returning to football.
Wearing a red woolen cap and a Bills blue pullover, Hamlin sat at the podium on Tuesday and said his heart — the one that stopped beating some four months ago during a game in Cincinnati — was, as he put it, “still in the game.”
Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane announced earlier in the day that Hamlin was medically cleared to return to football after the 25-year-old met with a third and final specialist on Friday. All three agreed Hamlin could resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. While the Bills had their head athletic trainer sit in on those meetings, Beane said the team is following the lead of the specialists.
Hamlin said the specialists agreed his heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest.
Rams working to send Robinson to Steelers: The Rams and Steelers are working on a deal that would send wide receiver Allen Robinson and a seventh-round pick (No. 251) to Pittsburgh for a seventh-round pick (No. 234).
Baseball
MLB uses Atlantic League to test changes
PHOENIX — MLB isn’t done tinkering with potential rule changes for the sport.
The league announced a series of experimental rules Tuesday that will be used in the Atlantic League this season, including a designated pinch runner, “double-hook” designated hitter rule and further limitations on a pitcher’s ability to make pickoff moves.
The designated pinch runner rule allows a player who is not in the starting lineup to be used at any point of the game as a substitute baserunner. The player who was subbed out, as well as the pinch runner, would still be able to return to the game.
The “double-hook” designated hitter rule allows teams to use the DH throughout the game as long as the starting pitcher throws at least five innings. If that doesn’t occur, the team loses its DH and the pitcher’s spot would bat for the remainder of the game. The rule was also used in the Atlantic League last season.
Greene signs extension with Reds: Hunter Greene agree to a six-year, $53 million contract extension with Cincinnati. The contract is guaranteed through the 2028 season and includes a $21 million club option for 2029.
Stanton out six weeks: Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring.
Basketball
Herro will have surgery, out until Finals
MILWAUKEE — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro says he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken right hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title.
Herro said Tuesday that the injury requires four to six weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1.
Morant a game-time decision: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant suffered no ligament damage to his right hand in Memphis’ opening playoff loss to the Lakers and will be a game-time decision Wednesday.
Morant had an MRI on Monday that showed only bruising of the tissue between the bones.
Edey declares for draft: National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season.
Russia excluded from Olympics: Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men’s Olympic tournament in Paris next year, basketball’s international governing body said.
The decision was widely expected since FIBA has suspended Russia’s teams from international play since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year.
China clubs disqualified for match-fixing: The Chinese Basketball Association judged the Jiangsu Dragons and Shanghai Sharks engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct (match-fixing) during a playoff series last week.
Briefly
Transgender: The parents of two transgender girls in Arizona filed a lawsuit challenging a year-old state law banning trans girls from participating in school sports.
Hockey: Stars veteran center Joe Pavelski was not at the arena for a team meeting and his status for Game 2 and beyond against Minnesota was uncertain.
Soccer: United States striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for up to nine months because he will require surgery to repair a full rupture of the Achilles in his right leg.
Motor sports: NASCAR’s final appeals officer restored points that had been stripped from Kaulig Racing for unapproved parts modifications to match the amendments made to Hendrick Motorsports’ penalty for the same infraction. ... The FIA rejected an attempt by Ferrari to overturn a penalty which cost Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth place at the Australian Grand Prix.
Tennis: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opened his title defense at the Barcelona Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges. ... Fifth-seeded Sebastian Baez was upset by Oscar Otte at the BMW Open and Dominic Thiem advanced thanks to a retirement. ... Jelena Ostapenko swept past Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 at the indoor clay Porsche Grand Prix.
Cycling: Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027 after extending his contract with the Dutch team by three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.