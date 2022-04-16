Baseball
Haniger out after testing positive
SEATTLE — The Mariners will be without outfielder Mitch Haniger for at least five days, if not longer, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Manager Scott Servais made the announcement Saturday afternoon as position players were filing onto the field for a pregame workout.
“Mitch is going to go on the COVID IL,” Servais said. “He’s got some symptoms and tested positive. We’ll be without him for a few days and hopefully no new symptoms and he clears tests here. I think five days is the kind of a minimum you have to be out. We’ll continue to test him and hopefully get him back as soon as we can.”
Haniger wasn’t feeling well following the Mariners’ 11-1 win in the home opener over the Houston Astros. He took a home COVID test, which came back positive, and it was verified with a second test at T-Mobile Park on Saturday morning.
The Mariners recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Class AAA Tacoma to take Haniger’s spot on the roster.
Over the last week, a handful of Major League Baseball players have tested positive for COVID-19. MLB greatly rescinded its COVID guidelines and policies but is still maintaining a COVID injured list that doesn’t have a minimum number of days required. Players are not required to undergo tests whether they are vaccinated or not.
MRI shows no structural damage to Buxton’s knee: Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI on star Byron Buxton’s right knee didn’t reveal any structural issues.
Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he’ll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday.
Baldelli said the Twins aren’t anticipating making a roster move, a sign Buxton may be able to return in short order.
Tigers place Baez on IL: Detroit placed star shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with right thumb soreness. Báez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays.
Basketball
WSU’s Abogidi enters transfer portal
Three days after declaring for the NBA draft, Efe Abogidi said his goodbye to Washington State University.
Even if he withdraws from the draft pool, the big man won’t likely be returning to the Pullman school.
Abogidi entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal Friday and announced his decision on Twitter.
“Throughout the last two seasons, I’ve been extremely blessed and thankful to call Pullman my home,” he said during a video posted to his social media channels.
“As a team, we have created a culture surrounding determination, selflessness and grit. We made history and exceeded expectations. I would never regret being a part of this team and family. Once a Coug, always a Coug.
“With that being said, I’ve decided that it’s best for me to start a new chapter in my life.”
Abogidi played a key role over the past two seasons in WSU’s rebuild under coach Kyle Smith. The 6-foot-10 Nigeria native started all 27 games as a true freshman in 2020-21, averaging 8.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 blocks per game.
He improved his offensive efficiency and became a stronger defender this year, posting per-game averages of 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks — second in the Pac-12 — while starting 29 of 37 games during WSU’s best season in a decade.
Gymnastics
Oklahoma rallies to claim NCAA title
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ragan Smith didn’t hear a thing. Not her Oklahoma teammates. Not coach K.J. Kindler. Not the roar of the crowd as the perfect score on floor exercise by Florida’s Trinity Thomas flashed.
Nothing.
A long career in gymnastics taught Smith to block it all out when you’re standing on the balance beam. The noise. The stakes. The standings. All of it.
“I was so locked in,” Smith said.
Smith completed Oklahoma’s rally from last after one rotation to the program’s fifth national title on Saturday, her steely 9.9625 serving as the exclamation point as the Sooners edged Florida, Utah and Auburn in a taut final.
A year after finishing second to Michigan by less than a tenth, Oklahoma’s score of 198.2 was just enough to slip by the Gators (198.075), followed by the Utes (197.750) and the Tigers (197.350), who put together the best season in program history following the arrival of Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Briefly
Court: Two men have been arrested in a fatal shooting from a vehicle in which a Dallas Cowboys player was riding, police in Dallas said. Dallas cornerback Kelvin Joseph is not mentioned in a news release that said Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, were identified as the shooters and arrested.
Golf: Harold Varner III shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory. Varner had eight birdies in a bogey-free round to match Cameron Young’s opening score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links this week. Varner had an 11-under 202. ... Hyo Joo Kim rallied with two late birdies for an even-par 72 to maintain a three-stroke lead in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship.
Tennis: Defending champion Stefanos Tsitispas breezed into the Monte Carlo Masters final after dispatching second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first ATP final by beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
