Hockey
U.S. routs Czech Republic in world semis
BRAMPTON, Ontario — With a familiar berth in the women’s world hockey championship gold-medal game on the line, leave it to the United States’ so-called old guard to set the tone.
Captain Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel scored two goals each to lead a young and retooled American team to a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.
“It wasn’t going to going to be an easy game,” said Kessel, who is making her seventh tournament appearance. “Nobody’s rolling over. They’re in that game for a reason. So I think having that experience and knowing that it’s going to be a battle no matter who you’re playing.”
Next up is another showdown against cross-border rival Canada in the championship game on Sunday. Canada topped Switzerland 5-1 in the other semifinal.
With nine titles to Canada’s 12, the U.S. (5-1) has never missed a gold-medal game in tournament history, and it will be seeking to reclaim the title after losing to Canada in each of the past two finals.
Blue Jackets fire coach Larsen: Brad Larsen was fired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after two seasons without a playoff appearance, a move general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called “absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make.”
Kekalainen did not elaborate on why he thought Larsen wasn’t the right person to lead the team from behind the bench.
Golf
U.S. Open champ Fitzpatrick takes lead
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his best round on the PGA Tour with a 63 Saturday for a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage.
Fitzpatrick had six birdies and an eagle when he holed out from 149 yards away on the par-4 third hole. He was at 14-under 199, poised for his first tour win since that major title 10 months ago.
Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to move to 13 under and into position for another try at the plaid, tartan winner’s jacket.
Spieth was also again in the hunt, another stroke back after a 66. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and second-round leader Jimmy Walker were among five players tied at 11 under. Scheffler shot 69 and Walker 72.
Tennis
Rublev, Rune reach Monte Carlo final
MONACO — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev reached the Monte Carlo Masters final for the second time after rallying to beat eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted contest on Saturday.
Rublev, who lost in the final two years ago, goes for his 13th career title and first at Masters level against sixth-seeded Holger Rune.
Rune also fought back to win 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 against No. 7 Jannik Sinner in another rain-marred match, which finished under floodlights.
Pegula sends U.S. past Austria: Jessica Pegula sent the United States into the Billie Jean King Cup finals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Austria’s Julia Grabher.
The victory gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and clinched the best-of-five matchup.
France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Italy also secured berths in the finals, scheduled for Nov. 7-12.
Weightlifting
Azerbaijan leaves Armenia after flag burned
YEREVAN, Armenia — Azerbaijan withdrew from the European Weightlifting Championships on Saturday in the capital of Armenia a day after a man ran onto the stage at the competition’s opening ceremony, seized an Azerbaijan flag and set it on fire.
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports said the incident Friday night in Yerevan showed that “when such an atmosphere of hatred reigns in Armenia, security is not ensured, the normal participation of Azerbaijani athletes in competitions is impossible due to psychological pressure.”
The ministry said the athletes and those accompanying them have left Armenia.
Armenian officials said the man who seized the flag was an employee of Armenian public television who was invited to the opening ceremony. He was taken to a police station after the incident but freed without charges.
Briefly
Baseball: The Angels promoted highly touted shortstop Zach Neto from Double-A. ... The Cardinals activated outfielder Lars Nootbaar (jammed left thumb) from the 10-day IL. ... Max Kepler was activated from the 10-day IL by the Twins.
Motor sports: Kyle Kirkwood won the first pole of his IndyCar career with a flying fast lap around the downtown streets of Long Beach.
Horse racing: The Grand National, one of the world’s most famous horse races, was delayed after animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of Aintree racecourse and got onto the track. A total of 118 people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance offenses in a bid to disrupt the race. ... Corach Rambler, the 8-1 favorite, produced a strong finish to win the Grand National. ... Favorite First Mission charged past Arabian Lion down the stretch for a half-length victory in the $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington at Keeneland.
Figure skating: Reigning world pairs silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished first in free skate to lead the United States to its fifth figure skating World Team Trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.