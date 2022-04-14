Baseball
M’s announce $55M in stadium improvements
SEATTLE — In preparation for the 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners announced plans for a new premium club and major renovations to the existing “Diamond Club,” which are expected to be completed for the start of the 2023 season.
The Diamond Club will be expanded in what the team said is the first extensive refresh of the interior space since the ballpark opened in 1999. The new footprint will encompass 13,000 square feet, including a new kitchen and restrooms to accommodate ticket holders for the 400 Diamond Club seats, which are the first eight rows behind home plate.
The Press Club will be a premium seating area in what is the existing press box, which is located directly behind home plate below the Dave Niehaus Broadcast Center. It will be converted into an area that holds 200 fans with interior and exterior seating and feature “a modern, fresh décor to appeal to fans looking for a unique social experience at the game.”
The Mariners are one of the last organizations to change locations of the press box, which will be moved to the terrace club level. Most teams had already moved the press areas, realizing the value of a prime location.
Also per the release, the budget for these projects is approximately $55 million. The cost is being paid by the Mariners, who will not receive any revenues from the King County Lodging Tax.
MLB average salary up 5.9%: The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on opening day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press.
The average of $4,414,184 was up 5.9% from the $4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of $4,451,508 set in 2017.
Pirates, Reynolds agree to deal: Pittsburgh and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million. The agreement will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.
Toronto places Hernandez on IL: Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández was placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.
Pro Football
Seahawks reach deal to re-sign QB Smith
The Seahawks took a significant — if long anticipated — step in solidifying their quarterback position for the 2022 season, reaching agreement to re-sign Geno Smith on a one-year contract, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
The contract is said to have a base value in the $3.5-4 million range with incentives that could take it to as much as $7 million though full details have yet to be revealed.
It is the fourth straight year Smith has signed with the Seahawks.
But unlike the last three years, when Smith signed for what was essentially the veteran minimum to back up Russell Wilson — he made $1.12 million last year — this time he is expected to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job with Wilson off to Denver, with a salary reflecting his change in status.
The re-signing of Smith gives Seattle three QBs on its roster — Lock, Smith and Jacob Eason.
Seattle is expected to acquire at least one more QB either via the draft, a signing or a trade, and re-signing Smith doesn’t necessarily change how the Seahawks may approach the draft.
Green returns to Cardinals: Receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal.
Packers add Watkins: Sammy Watkins is heading to Green Bay as the Packers attempt to rebuild their receiving corps after trading All-Pro Davante Adams.
College Football
Former Kennedy Catholic receiver joins UW
SEATTLE — It wasn’t too long ago Lonyatta Alexander Jr. was hauling in catches at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
In four seasons playing for Kennedy Catholic High School, Alexander was a top target for five-star quarterback Sam Huard, who now holds the state’s all-time passing record.
He spent weekends each season piling up receiving yards and touchdowns, and by the end of his stellar career as a centerpiece in the Lancers’ high-flying offense, ranked among the top receivers in state history.
Now, after spending his true freshman season at Arizona State, Alexander, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt freshman, is back at home, playing football at UW with four seasons of eligibility remaining after appearing in two games with the Sun Devils last fall.
When he entered the transfer portal this winter, he said the Huskies were the first program to reach out.
Briefly
Basketball: Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post.
Soccer: B.C. Place in British Columbia, Vancouver, was added as a proposed site in Canada to host matches at the 2026 World Cup along with Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto.
Motor sports: Formula One’s governing body dismissed criticisms of its safety car being too slow after drivers complained following the Australian Grand Prix. The FIA said in a statement that the priority was not pleasing the drivers but ensuring safety on the track.
Tennis: Third-ranked Alexander Zverev beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 at the Monte Carlo Masters to reach the quarterfinals.
Gymnastics: Oklahoma posted the top score of 198.112 during the first session of the NCAA women’s gymnastics semifinals, moving the four-time national champions into the finals for the ninth straight time. Utah also advanced with an overall score of 197.712.
