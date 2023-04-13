Football
Snyder agrees to sale of Commanders
Dan Snyder has a deal in place to sell the NFL’s Washington Commanders for the biggest price paid for a North American professional sports team.
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the team for a record $6.05 billion, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The people confirmed the deal was a fully financed, nonexclusive agreement that was not yet signed. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.
Once the deal is approved, Harris would own controlling stakes in teams in three of the four major North American pro sports leagues. He and David Blitzer have owned the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils since 2013.
Harris has owned a piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he needs to sell before getting the Commanders.
The price for the Commanders tops the previous record of $4.65 billion set when Walmart heir Rob Walton’s group bought the Denver Broncos last year.
The sale of the Commanders is pending the execution of a contract and then approval from the rest of the league’s owners, which could happen as soon as their next meeting in Minnesota in May but may take longer.
First QB helmet designed to reduce concussions approved: The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned.
The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions.
Buccaneers don’t plan to trade White: Tampa Bay has no intentions of trading star linebacker Devin White, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said.
Baseball
Pitcher criticizes extending alcohol sales
CINCINNATI — A pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies is criticizing some MLB teams for extending alcohol sales with games running around 30 minutes shorter due to the sport’s new pitch clock.
Matt Strahm said Thursday on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast that teams should be moving the cutoff for beer sales up to the sixth inning, rather than stretching to the eighth or later, since fans will have less time to sober up and drive home.
At least five teams — the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales past the traditional seventh-inning cutoff. The Baltimore Orioles had already allowed sales into the eighth.
Other teams haven’t ruled out changes.
“The reason we stopped it in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?” Strahm said. “So now with a faster pace game, and me just being a man of common sense, if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?
“Instead, we’re going to the eighth, and now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago.”
MLB ump Vanover still in hospital: Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and Guardians.
Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was checked for a concussion and other medical issues. He was kept in the hospital overnight for observation, and there was no word on when he’ll be released.
Twins put Farmer on IL: Minnesota placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day IL, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.
Briefly
Basketball: Rudy Gobert’s lingering back trouble has compromised his status for Friday’s game. ... Khris Middleton practiced fully as he works his way back from a sore right knee. ... UCLA guard Amari Bailey will enter the NBA draft. ... Connecticut center Adama Sanogo will enter the NBA draft. ... Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis will enter the NBA draft.
Court: Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant filed a countersuit against the Memphis teenager suing the two-time All-Star, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault over a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home last July.
Hockey: Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year. ... Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany 3-0 in the women’s world championship quarterfinals.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Running: There are no known threats to this year’s Boston Marathon, but on the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack, federal, state and city law enforcement leaders said that they are prepared for anything.
Boxing: American and British boxing officials are among the leaders of a breakaway group, called World Boxing, launched with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics.
Arena: The Cleveland Browns ended their stadium naming rights partnership with FirstEnergy Corp. after 10 years, and will return to being called Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Obituary: Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said. The full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver’s death were not immediately clear.
