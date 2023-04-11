Baseball
Anderson to have season-ending surgery
Right-hander Ian Anderson, who won 10 games for the Atlanta Braves last season after playing a key role in their 2021 World Series championship, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Anderson, 24, began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett after control problems prevented him from landing a spot in the Atlanta rotation. He issued eight walks in 7 1/3 innings this spring and then walked two batters while recording only two outs and allowing four earned runs in his only start for Gwinnett.
Following the start with Gwinnett, tests showed Anderson has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday surgery for Anderson is “imminent.”
“I think it probably answers some questions with Ian and what he did and didn’t do,” Snitker said. “Just the life of a pitcher, I guess.”
Rays place Eflin on IR: The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list after the right-hander reported lower back tightness.
Eflin (2-0, 3.27 ERA) was scheduled to make his third start on Wednesday night against Boston. Instead, 22-year-old righty Taj Bradley will make his major league debut for the Rays, who were 10-0 going into the second game of the four-game series against the Red Sox.
His placement on the injured list is retroactive to April 8, which makes Eflin eligible to return on April 23.
Anderson out with knee sprain: Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left knee, the team announced.
Anderson was hurt in the game at Minnesota on Monday when he collided with Twins baserunner Matt Wallner. The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place.
Anderson went to cover third base on a potential double-play ball in the fourth inning that was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson to try to get Wallner, who slid into Anderson’s legs on his way to the base.
Soccer
Atlanta loses Guzan for 10-12 weeks
ATLANTA — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to miss up to three months after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at New York City FC.
Atlanta announced the length that Guzan likely will be sidelined, 10 to 12 weeks, on Tuesday.
The injury comes almost exactly one year after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon, ending his 2022 season.
The 38-year-old is Atlanta’s captain. He suffered the injury in the 18th minute when he was hit by Gabe Segal on a challenge during an attempted cross toward goal. No foul was called on Segal and Guzan remained in the game, making two saves.
Vanzeir leaves Red Bulls after racist slur: Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir has stepped away from the New York Red Bulls indefinitely after using a racial slur during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes this past weekend.
The Red Bulls issued a statement that said Vanzeir addressed his teammates that morning and left “to avoid further distractions.”
The decision came a day after Vanzeir, coach Gerhard Struber and the Red Bulls organization all issued apologies. Major League Soccer was investigating.
Williamson tears right ACL: Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson will have season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
The team said that Williamson’s recovery time is expected to be approximately nine months. Dr. Richard Edelson will operate in Portland.
Premier League to hold summer tournament in U.S.: The Premier League will hold an off-season tournament in the United States this summer featuring six teams.
Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford will play in the nine-match “summer series” in July, the league announced.
The matches will be played from July 22-30 in Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, as well as in Harrison, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland.
Briefly
Basketball: Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins joined the Guaynabo Mets of Puerto Rico’s professional basketball league. ... Longtime assistant Tasha Butts was hired as the women’s head coach at Georgetown.
Football: Detroit is trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta for a fifth-round pick. ... Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst.
Motor sports: Marc Márquez said he will miss the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas this weekend because his hand hasn’t fully healed after surgery. The six-time MotoGP champion had surgery to repair his right hand’s first metacarpal that he fractured in a crash at the season-opening Portuguese MotoGP.
Court: A Spanish court handed Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder a suspended prison sentence of six months and one day for tax fraud. The court also fined the France forward nearly $146,000 for not properly paying taxes.
Tennis: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic looked rusty as he started his clay-court season with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against Ivan Gakhov at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Television: With five months until kickoff, YouTube TV announced prices and some of the features it is planning in its first season as the home of “NFL Sunday Ticket.” Early-season pricing for current YouTube TV subscribers will range from $249 to $289 while it will be $349 to $389 for non-subscribers who will access it through YouTube Primetime Channels.
