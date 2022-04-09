Football
Five-star OT Conerly commits to Oregon
After extending his recruitment more than two months past national signing day, Josh Conerly Jr. — a five-star offensive tackle from Rainier Beach High School — announced Friday he’ll play his college football at Oregon.
And for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, Conerly is certainly worth the wait. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound athlete is ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington and the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He chose Oregon over fellow finalists USC, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Washington.
For UW, this marks a familiar defeat. The Huskies have failed to sign the state’s top player in each of the past two classes, whiffing on Conerly and defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (who signed with Ohio State in 2021).
Moreover, eight blue-chip recruits with Washington offers have left the state in the past two cycles — Conerly (Oregon), wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (Notre Dame), offensive lineman Dave Iuli (Oregon), offensive lineman Malik Agbo (Texas), Tuimoloau (Ohio State), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State), linebacker Julien Simon (USC) and wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (who signed with Arizona State but transferred to UW this offseason).
Conerly’s commitment is especially scarring, considering the slew of offensive linemen who have signed elsewhere. UW offered five in-state offensive linemen in the 2022 cycle — Conerly (Oregon), Iuli (Oregon), Agbo (Texas), O’Dea’s Mark Nabou (Texas A&M) and Graham-Kapowsin’s Vega Ioane (Penn State) — and each opted for competing programs.
In Conerly’s case, that’s despite UW retaining offensive line coach Scott Huff and hiring former Michigan director of player personnel Courtney Morgan — one of Conerly’s primary recruiters with the Wolverines.
Steelers QB Haskins dies: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed when he was hit by a dump truck while walking on Interstate 595 early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
His agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN’s Adam Scheftee that Haskins, 24, was in South Florida training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
Ravens bring back Campbell: Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal.
Baseball
Straw, Guardians reach 5-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians agreed Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that includes two option years that could take the deal to $39.5 million over seven seasons.
Straw was acquired in a July trade with Houston. He has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028.
Giolito to miss at least two starts: White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain.
“Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” manager Tony La Russa said of Giolito’s estimated time out. “We’re going to miss him.”
Cardinals manager Marmol misses game: St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol missed the Cardinals’ game against the Pirates after being diagnosed with the flu. Marmol, who was at the ballpark prior to the game, tested negative for COVID-19.
Motor sports
Johnson to race with broken hand
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Jimmie Johnson pulled one glove over the carbon fiber splint built specifically for his broken right hand. A piece of tape around two fingers outside of the glove was to prevent him from using his pinky — the digit closest to the fracture — as he drove his car around the downtown streets of Long Beach.
But what was supposed to be a test to determine Johnson’s fitness a day after he was injured ended in another crash, another trip to the medical center and another set of X-rays.
Johnson said he’s good to go for Sunday at Long Beach, the IndyCar stop considered his home race. He grew up two hours away in El Cajon, so Long Beach was an annual childhood family trip, and Johnson rented a suite for 40 friends to watch him make his second career IndyCar start at Long Beach.
Herta sets track record: Colton Herta broke the Long Beach track record in qualifying, and the California native will start from the pole for his home IndyCar race. Herta turned a lap at 1 minute, 05.3095 seconds.
Leclerc take pole: Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first pole position at the Australian Grand Prix since 2007 with a decisive final lap of 1 minute, 17.868 seconds.
Briefly
Basketball: Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned against New Orleans after missing nine games with right knee soreness.
Boxing: Gennady Golovkin became the unified world middleweight champion with a ninth-round stoppage of Ryota Murata. Golovkin, who turned 40 on Friday, sent his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand and Murata’s corner threw in a towel.
Horse racing: Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 21/4 lengths. ... At Keeneland, Zandon rallied from the back of the field to win the $1 million Blue Grass by 21/2 lengths. ... At Aqueduct, Mo Donegal won the $750,000 Wood Memorial by a neck. ... Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen marked his final race in the saddle by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race aboard 50-1 shot Noble Yeats.
Figure skating: Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.