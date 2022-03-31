Basketball
Emmert claims progress in women’s NCAAs
MINNEAPOLIS — A year after glaring inequities were revealed at the women’s NCAA Tournament and less than two weeks after sharp criticism from Congress, NCAA President Mark Emmert declared that he was happy with the institution’s progress. He said, however, there has been only “preliminary discussions” about distributing tournament revenues to women’s programs.
Emmert said the work ahead includes negotiating a new television contract for the women’s tournament and potentially having a similar revenue distribution protocol as the men’s event.
Emmert was careful not to call for specific changes ahead of discussions by the NCAA’s hundreds of member schools, and he declined to offer his own viewpoint.
“It’s up to the schools and what they want to do in that regard,” he said at the site of the women’s Final Four in Minneapolis. “It’s a complicated relationship because the championships on the men’s side, the relative weight of moving forward in the tournament has been diminished over time. Those in the membership who think there shouldn’t be that much emphasis on winning in the tournament.”
Sending money to the women’s programs is something coaches have been clamoring for. Men’s conferences receive hundreds of thousands of dollars per tournament game involving one of their teams, money they then redistribute to schools. There’s no such system on the women’s side.
Emmert said adopting such a payment structure won’t be a quick fix and will require approval from several NCAA committees.
“There’s really only just preliminary discussions about it,” he said. “I would hope those are decisions that can be made within the next calendar year, for example. If by this time next year there’s some notion of a direction to go in, that would be great.”
Emmert said that wouldn’t mean it could be implemented immediately.
“There’s no reason why they couldn’t start that debate and that discussion,” he said. “But it is a very challenging debate among the schools. Once you start talking about how you’re going to divide resources, then those are difficult.”
It’s easier to pay the men thanks to the NCAA’s deal with CBS and Turner. The original contract averaged $770 million per year with an extension in 2016 jumping that per-year average to $1.1 billion in 2025.
The women’s tournament currently is bundled with other women’s championships for TV rights. The current contract with ESPN is up in 2024. ESPN is giving each game in this tournament its own window on one of its channels, with four games on ABC for a second straight year.
South Carolina’s Boston wins AP player of the year: Aliyah Boston has dominated women’s college basketball on both ends of the court this season.
The junior forward was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year. She is the second player from South Carolina to be recognized with the award, joining former Gamecocks great A’ja Wilson.
LSU’s Mulkey named coach of the year: Kim Mulkey was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball Coach of the Year in her first season at LSU, the third time she has won the award.
Plitzuweit takes over at West Virginia: South Dakota women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who took the Coyotes to a surprising run to the Sweet 16, was hired as coach at West Virginia.
Plitzuweit replaces Mike Carey, who retired two weeks ago after 21 seasons.
Three players entering NBA draft: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, and Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley all announced they were entering the NBA draft.
Soccer
FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings
DOHA, Qatar — The United States received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada took a hit in Thursday’s updated FIFA rankings.
The Americans, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup, will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world.
Canada, which won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years, missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier.
Instead, Canada will be among the lowest seeded teams in Pot 4.
The eight groups for the tournament in Qatar will be drawn Friday from four pots.
Premier League agrees to five substitutions: Premier League teams will be able to use five substitutions per game beginning next season in a change announced following a shareholders meeting.
The switch to five subs — up from three — brings the Premier League in line with other major competitions in Europe.
Briefly
Baseball: MLB finalized the rules change to bring back automatic runners in extra innings for a third straight season. The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day through May 1. ... Kansas City exercised its option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season.
Motor sports: Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is “fit to race” after recovering from COVID-19, the Formula One team said. The four-time world champion will make his season debut at the Australian Grand Prix on April 10.
Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz moved two wins away from defending his Miami Open title by wearing down the top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3 in a men’s quarterfinal. With the loss, Medvedev will not overtake Novak Djokovic for No. 1 in the world rankings. ... Naomi Osaka defeated No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Miami Open semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.