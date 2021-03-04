Girls Soccer
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 4, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Naches, Faith Hahn-Landis scored a goal and assisted Evin Harvey twice in the first six minutes of the second half to give the Rangers their first win. They'll face Kiona-Benton Saturday at 1 p.m.
First half: 1, Naches Valley, own goal, 13:00.
Second half: 2, Naches Valley, Evin Harvey (Faith Hahn-Landis), 41:00. 3, Naches Valley, Hahn-Landis, 42:00. 4, Naches Valley, Harvey (Hahn-Landis), 46:00. 5, College Place, Sara Bowen, 56:00.
Saves: Tanara Zeibach (CP) 6, College Place 12.
Nonleague
EISENHOWER 2, EAST VALLEY 0: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lee and Abigail Wammock scored first-half goals for the Cadets. They'll host Selah while East Valley hosts West Valley in a pair of nonleague matchups on Saturday.
First half: 1, Eisenhower, Alexia Lee (Emma Estrada), 25:00. 2, Eisenhower, Abigail Wammock (PK), 38:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: MaKenzie Mellick (EV) 3, Sara Diehm (Ike) 1.
WEST VALLEY 0, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, Vivianne Wright made eight saves for the Bulldogs and Taylor Poor collected 10 for the Rams to keep both teams unbeaten. Ellensburg will host Grandview and West Valley will travel to Sunnyside next Tuesday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 10, Vivianne Wright (E) 8.
Volleyball
EWAC
Mabton 3, Highland 1: At Highland, the Vikings rallied to beat the Scotties 23-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 despite seven blocks by Highland's Gwen Rydberg.
Mabton highlights: Maddie Monson 2 aces, 1 kill; Sydney Hakala 5 aces, 3 kills; Natalie Wood 5 kills, ace; Gwen Rydberg 7 blocks.
---
Granger 3, Kittitas 0: At Granger, Hailey Golob recorded eight kills, nine assists and three aces to lead the Spartans to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 sweep.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 9-11 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 10 assists, 3 digs, 3 perfect passes; Haily Golob 9-12 serving, 3 aces, 8 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs, 1 pp; Mariel Birrueta 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs, 12 pp; Nizhoni Tallman 12-13 serving, 4 kills, 16 digs, 27 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 11 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 3 digs; Britney Meza 8-9 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, 4 pp.
Kittitas highlights: 54 total digs.
--
WHITE SWAN 3, CLE ELUM 1: At White Swan, Sidni Watkins and Yuli Yelechchin posted four kills to lead the Cougars to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-27, 25-11 win.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 22 serves; Sidni Watkins 4 kills; Yuli Yelechchin 4 kills; Nakoda Sampson 7 aces.
--
Nonleague
EAST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1: At East Valley, Karina Hibbitt and Myrisa Randolph contributed 7 kills each for the Red Devils in a 25-13, 12-25, 25-17, 25-14 win.
East Valley highlights: Allison Heater 2 kills, 2 aces; Karina Hibbitt 7 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Myrisa Randolph 7 kills, 8 assists, 2 aces.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelyn Shapiro-Tamez 4 kills, block, 4 stuff blocks; Montana Dixon 8 kills.
--
Sunnyside 3, Grandview 0: At Sunnyside, Kaycee Hazzard recorded 13 kills and Jansen Carrizales added 24 assists to go along with 10 aces for the Grizzlies in a 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 sweep.
Sunnyside highlights: Kaycee Hazzard 13 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs; Alaina Morgan 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 8-9 serving; Mackenzie Chambers 6 pp, 10 digs; Jansen Carrizales 3 kills, 24 assists, 5 digs, 21-22 serving, 10 aces; Kori Hazzard 4 kills; Emily Anderson 7 kills, 19 digs, 4 pp; Erika Jonson 2 pp, 4 digs, 7 assists; Olivia Puente 7 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces; Jaden Muzzy 2 kills, 2 assists.